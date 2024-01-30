8 Signs It's Time to Upgrade Your Miami Home's Security System - Quickly Locksmith Miami

Your home's security system not only protects your valuables, but your family and pets too, so it's important to know when it might be time for an upgrade.

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Newer alarm systems incorporate the latest technology, which means that as you go about your daily life, it can be easy to forget about the security of your home. It's generally only when something breaks or you become the victim of a break-in that you start to second guess whether you have put enough measures in place.

Signs It's Time to Upgrade Your Security System:

Let's look at a few of the most significant tell-tale signs that it's time to reevaluate and potentially upgrade your home's security system in Miami.

Your System Is Older Than a Decade:

Security systems are designed to last for years, but ten years is when you want to start considering whether your security is still at the level that you need it to be.

Systems that are older than a decade have a much higher chance of malfunctioning more often, which puts you, your family, and your valuables at risk.

Your security system, which includes everything from the locks on your door to your alarm system, needs to be as reliable as possible. Unfortunately, older systems degrade and are more prone to technical flaws, which is why upgrading is a good idea.

False Alarms Have Become a Common Occurrence:

Ongoing false alarms are frustrating and can send you into a panic almost every week. Along with this, false alarms become a nuisance to both your neighbors and your security company - they may even start charging you for additional callouts.

If your alarm is sounding when it's not supposed to more often than it once did, it may be time for an upgrade. You could always replace your alarm's sensors, but if you're going to go through the time and effort to do this, you may as well consider a brand-new system altogether.

You've Expanded Your Space

Recently undertaken a few renovations or moved into a larger home to accommodate your growing family? It may be time for you to reassess your security system.

It's important to evaluate any new entry points outside of your home and look at adding sensors and cameras to new areas in your home. Failing to do so could leave you with vulnerabilities that criminals can take advantage of.

Remote Access Is Not an Option:

Some of the best security systems are those you can access remotely. You shouldn't need to be in or close to your home to know whether everything is secure. You can now do this all from your phone, tablet, or computer.

Remote security access is convenient and offers you greater peace of mind. If you don't already have these capabilities, it may be time to consider an upgrade. You can also decide how much you would like to control. You have the option to manage and monitor your alarm and camera systems remotely and control access to your home.

Remote access has become a popular option because it means you don't need to worry about whether you armed your alarm before you left the house or were home to accept an important delivery.

You also don't need to worry about carrying around or losing bulky sets of keys when you can enter and exit your home digitally.

Aging Hardware and Wiring Has Become Apparent:

If your security system is older than 10 years, it probably means your hardware and wiring aren't in great shape either.

Wear and tear will naturally set in over time, which can compromise the effectiveness of your security, your alarm, and camera systems in particular.

Fixing the wiring is often not enough for the cost to make sense over the long term, which is why it's best to consider upgrading your system entirely.

You're Traveling More Often:

You may not realize it, but Miami criminals are always keeping an eye on the comings and goings of residents, which tells them when they have the best chance of succeeding at a break-in.

Criminals prefer to gain access to a home when someone isn't home - it means they don't need to deal with any additional repercussions.

If you've started spending more time away from home than you once did, it's best to consider how effective your current security system is. Remote monitoring should be your top consideration as this will give you more control over your Miami home's security when you're away.

Your Cameras Are Low Resolution:

Don't let your cameras give you a false sense of security. If the resolution is poor, it can make it much more difficult to pursue any legal action if your home is broken into.

Purchasing quality cameras with good resolution is a long-term investment in your home's security. Most modern camera systems offer at least a 1080p resolution as well as efficient backup systems, ensuring you won't lose any footage.

You can even opt for cameras with night vision, motion sensors, and tilt functionality to provide you with better footage.

You Have More Valuables to Store:

Some valuables just can't be replaced. Whether it's sentimental photos or your grandmother's jewelry, if you have irreplaceable valuables at home, it's important for your security system to match your needs.

Advanced home security systems provide you with an extra layer of protection by deterring criminals. Along with installing a modern alarm and camera system, make sure you have an appropriate safe installed.

Keep in mind that insurers often need safes to have a certain rating to be able to insure you, so make a point of checking these details prior to installing or upgrading your safe.

Crime Has Increased In Your Area:

By staying abreast of crime trends in your area, you can better protect your home. Partnering with a reputable locksmith such as Quickly Locksmith Miami can also give you the information you need to evaluate whether your security system is up to scratch.

If you find that crime has increased in your area, it's definitely time to take a closer look at your security system. Not only will this help you avoid the hassle of dealing with the ramifications of a break-in, but you can save on having to claim from your insurance, which can drive up your premiums.

There is no one-size-fits-all solution when it comes to security. Homeowners and renters should consider their home's unique needs as well as the activity in their immediate area.

What Security Systems Should You Upgrade First?

At Quickly Locksmith Miami, we never encourage our customers to spend money on security solutions they don't need. We also believe that you should always work within your budget when considering upgrades - this will help you know what to prioritize.

Here are some additional guidelines:

Assess Your Home's Entry Points:

It doesn't matter whether you live in a one-bedroom apartment or a four-bedroom home, evaluating your security system should start with assessing your entry points. This will give you a good starting point for what to upgrade first. The point is to prevent someone from getting into your home in the first place.

The good news is that securing your home's doors, windows, and locks doesn't need to be costly. Simply ensuring your home's locks are still in good working order will go a long way in keeping your home safer. Even installing a video door camera can be a great deterrent.

If you do want to upgrade your home's entry points, consider switching to digital locks, which will eliminate the need for you to carry around larger sets of keys. It can also give you the ability to access your home remotely.

If you can't afford to upgrade the security of all your entry points right away, start with your most vulnerable areas. Just make sure that the system you decide on is scalable, ensuring you can add on at a later stage.

Consider an Alarm System:

If the entry points of your home are secure, an alarm system is something you should consider installing or upgrading next. A modern alarm system is an excellent deterrent, especially when it's connected to an armed response service.

If possible, opt for an alarm system that you can manage and monitor remotely. This will allow you to arm and disarm your alarm from anywhere in the world, providing you with greater convenience and peace of mind.

Add Cameras to the Mix:

If your budget allows for it, the next step would be to install cameras in and around your home. Cameras outside of your Miami home are an excellent deterrent and cameras inside your home provide you with the evidence you need to help reprimand criminals that do manage to gain access to your home.

If you are going to add cameras to your security system, ensure the resolution is good and that you have the ability to monitor any activity remotely. The camera's back-up system is also important. Make sure the footage won't be overridden too soon and is stored securely. Lost footage is a lost opportunity for legal action.

Don't Forget About Your Perimeter:

Securing your home's perimeter should also be a consideration when upgrading your home's security. This is something you can take care of slowly if you don't have the means to make larger upgrades right away.

Simply making sure you're trimming any greenery that could serve as a hiding place is a good enough start. However, the more you can do to prevent potential intruders from even getting close enough to your home to get in is recommended.

Consider the state of your walls and fencing. Are there repairs or modifications that can be made to increase the integrity of your perimeter? Motion sensor lighting is also highly recommended as a deterrent. What's more, it can help you save on energy costs.

Additional Security Upgrade Considerations:

Now that you've decided what you want to upgrade first, don't forget to also consider the following:

Budget. Decide how much you want to spend on upgrades before you start consulting with a locksmith or security company about your options. This will help you narrow down your solutions without having to compromise on quality. Rather spend more on quality products and upgrade your system gradually than spend less on several low-quality solutions.

Network requirements. Relying on digital systems means you're going to need a good internet connection. Make sure you check your new system's requirements prior to installation to ensure your network connection can be managed.

Installation. Remember to factor in installation and maintenance costs before you make any final decisions on security upgrades. Picking your installer carefully will ensure it's done right the first time around and that you won't need to spend money unnecessarily to fix problems that might crop up. Purchasing good quality products will also mitigate any financial risks later down the line.

Product features. Before you commit to certain security solutions, make sure that the features match your needs. You also want to make sure that you're not paying for features you will never use or have a hard time grasping. This leads to frustration and unnecessary costs.

Your Security Is a Non-Negotiable:

You may not want to commit the time and money to upgrading your security system, but it's essential. Upgrading your security system now means you can reduce the chances of having to deal with lost valuables, property damage, and insurance claims later on.

Even if you undertake this project gradually, you'll have peace of mind knowing your Miami home is just a little bit safer.

Working with professionals such as Quickly Locksmith Miami will also give you the local insights and expert advice you need to make decisions that are right for you, your family, and your home.

It never pays to put off security upgrades, not when there's so much at stake. Upgrade what you can when you can to feel safer in the space you spend the most time in.

