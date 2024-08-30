8-Year-Old Author Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel Launches Bestselling Children's Books on Emotions and Emotional Intelligence

Young Dominican-born author captivates readers with bestselling books that teach children about emotions, feelings, and emotional intelligence.

NEW YORK, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel, a brilliant 8-year-old author, is making a big splash in the children's book world. His books, which explore emotions and emotional intelligence, are huge hits with young readers. Jomo, born in the Dominican Republic and raised in the United States, is a real rising star in the world of books. His books have even made it to Amazon's bestseller list.

Jomo's story is one for the books, truly inspiring. Arriving in the USA, only speaking Spanish, Jomo quickly learned English and, by the age of four, had already authored two children's picture books. His first titles, "Super Happy Kid Defeats the Angries" and "Super Happy Kid in Angry Land," immediately resonated with young readers, focusing on the essential skills of managing emotions and understanding feelings.

Now, Jomo introduces his latest book, "Emotions Volcano," which has become an Amazon bestseller in the Children's Ebooks category. The story follows Laura, the Emotions Explorer, and her brother Sid, the Super Happy Kid, as they embark on adventures to help children identify and control their emotions. With vivid illustrations by Jomo's father, Jomo Gamal Thomas, "Emotions Volcano" is both a captivating and educational tool for young minds.

Jomo's work has not only captivated young readers but also garnered praise from parents, educators, and child development experts. Cate Hogan, a bestselling developmental book editor for the Washington Post and USA Today, called "Emotions Volcano" a "life-saver for kids and families," adding, "I love having a tool to explore feelings that also doubles as a fun bedtime story. Emotions shouldn't be confusing, and learning shouldn't be boring. Highly recommend!"

Sandra Maria Clifton, the editor of "Emotions Volcano," stated, "Use this fun story to teach all children, including neurodiverse learners, about big emotions and feelings and the importance of mindfulness, self-awareness, and anger management. Jomo's books are invaluable resources for teaching children the importance of emotional intelligence."

Jomo's books aren't just stories; they're like superheroes helping kids understand their feelings. They teach kids about emotional intelligence, empathy, and making good friends. These books are really helpful for kids who might have ADHD or autism, too.

"Emotional intelligence is a vital skill for children to learn," says Jomo. "I want to help kids understand their feelings so they can handle them better and be kind to others."

Jomo's upcoming books, "The Angry Vacuum" and "Critical Critters," promise to continue his mission of making emotional intelligence accessible and engaging for young readers.

About the Author

When Jomo Jesus Thomas Suriel is not writing, he enjoys boxing, swimming, coding, and learning new languages, including Mandarin and Hebrew. He co-founded Super Happy Kid Publishing and the Smart Brain Train Academy, and his work is inspired by his experiences and his desire to help other children. His father, Jomo Gamal Thomas, is an accomplished author, illustrator, attorney, and entrepreneur, who shares his son's passion for creating educational content that benefits children worldwide.

Media Contact

Jomo Gamal Thomas, The Smart Brain Train Academy, 888-888-8888, [email protected], https://thesmartbraintrainacademy.com

SOURCE The Smart Brain Train Academy