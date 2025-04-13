80 Years Later: Battleship Missouri Memorial Commemorates Kamikaze Attack and One Captain's Remarkable Act of Compassion

"This act of respect, carried out in the shadow of immense loss and devastation, reminds us of our shared humanity — even in times of war." Post this

Dignitaries included Hiroyuki Nuruki, Mayor of Minamikyushu City—where many kamikaze pilots began their final missions—and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi, both of whom delivered remarks honoring the past and its lessons for the future.

Kouichiro Kawasaki, Director of the Chiran Peace Museum, gave voice to history by reading a farewell letter written by a young kamikaze pilot. Frank Clay, Curator of the USS Missouri Memorial Association, shared a poignant diary entry from a Missouri crewmember, recounting the crash and burial that took place on the ship's deck 80 years ago.

The ceremony culminated with keynote remarks by Carey Callaghan, grandson of Captain William Callaghan, the commanding officer of the USS Missouri during World War II, offering a personal reflection on legacy, sacrifice, and healing.

"This act of respect, carried out in the shadow of immense loss and devastation, reminds us of our shared humanity — even in times of war," said Michael Carr, President and CEO of the USS Missouri Memorial Association "It is a story that speaks to the values we uphold today, of reconciliation, peace, and remembrance."

In a powerful tribute, Sailors from the Navy Information Operational Command (NIOC) Pacific commemorated the burial-at-sea formation on the ship's "kamikaze deck," where the original burial took place in 1945. The ceremony included a three-rifle volley salute by the Marines and the paying of "Taps," just as it was done 80 years ago. A commemorative wreath-laying honored the lives lost on both sides of the conflict. Guests then participated in a flower toss over the ship's rail, just above the dent left by the kamikaze aircraft.

"Today as we gather here, once enemies, now allies, we have been reminded of how far we've come," said Mayor Blangiardi. "We remain committed in honoring the past, strengthening international connections and continuing peace."

Carey Callaghan reflected on his grandfather's leadership and the enduring legacy of his actions. Callaghan shared various photos of his grandfather saying "he was more than a sailor and a warrior. He pointed us in the direction to do better."

Attendees were also invited to join a guided tour of the Battleship Missouri Memorial's onboard kamikaze exhibit, which this year marks its 10th anniversary. This powerful exhibit—developed in partnership with the Chiran Peace Museum, a sister institution in Japan—features original letters, artifacts, photographs, and historical context that illuminate the events of April 11, 1945.

The ceremony and exhibit together served not only as a tribute to those lost, but also as a poignant reminder of the importance of preserving history and promoting peace for future generations.

Media Contact

Shere'e Quitevis, Anthology FINN Partners, 1 808-539-3434, [email protected]

SOURCE Battleship Missouri Memorial