8020 Consulting Expands to Dallas, Bringing Expert Finance & Accounting Services to the Heart of Texas

At the helm of this exciting expansion is Kellen Smith, CEO. With over a decade of experience in executive leadership, including roles as Chief Financial Officer and EVP Operations at Point B, and President at U.S. Legal Support, Kellen brings a wealth of expertise driving growth and operational excellence in the services sector. Her appointment as CEO earlier this year has already positioned 8020 for continued growth, and the Dallas expansion is a testament to her vision for the firm's future.

"I'm honored to lead 8020 Consulting into this next chapter of growth," said Kellen Smith. "Our expansion into Dallas is more than just a business move, it's a commitment to partner with the incredible businesses and consultants in this region to help achieve mutual success. Our experts are not just authorities in their field, they're passionate about delivering solutions that make a foundational difference for every client. I'm excited to bring our unique blend of expertise, urgency, and client partnership to Dallas, where we can help drive stability and growth for companies across industries."

What sets 8020 Consulting apart is our finance and consulting expertise. Our team of over 100 in-house consultants embody a set of core values and principles that transform traditional consulting into meaningful, lasting partnerships focused on mutual success. 8020's values aren't just ideals on our website, they are how we operate every single day. And why so many of our clients become long-term partners.

The new Dallas office will be staffed with seasoned professionals who understand the unique needs of the local business community. 8020 Consulting offers a comprehensive suite of services, including interim finance leadership, financial reporting and analysis, accounting department optimization, and more.

Whether you're navigating a delicate leadership transition, preparing for a major transaction, or seeking to streamline your financial operations, 8020 is ready to collaborate with you and your team to help make finance and accounting your growth engine.

"We're not just opening an office in Dallas, we're becoming part of this community," Kellen Smith added. "Our consultants are here to roll up their sleeves, work alongside you, and help you build what truly matters. This expansion is about creating something special together, something that drives real, lasting value."

For more information about 8020 Consulting and its services, please visit www.8020consulting.com & www.8020consulting.com/dallas.

About 8020 Consulting:

8020 Consulting is a leading finance and accounting consulting firm that provides expert solutions to businesses facing leadership transition or critical financial challenges. With a team of 100 highly experienced full-time consultants, 8020 focuses on delivering measurable results quickly by concentrating on the most impactful areas of a client's operations. The firm is committed to building lasting partnerships based on trust, transparency, and mutual success.

