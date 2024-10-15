80's Rock Band Novo Combo Announces New Album Release with All Original Members

80's band Novo Combo releases new album "45 West 55th" hitting the streets Friday Oct 18th! Post this

In the 1980s, Novo Combo captured the spirit of the era with their infectious melodies, punchy guitar riﬀs, and dynamic rhythms. Their self-titled debut album produced memorable hits such as "Up Periscope," "Tattoo," and "City Bound E Train," each achieving high rankings on Billboard's Top Rock Tracks.

They made notable appearances on popular TV shows like Solid Gold, MTV, Livewire, Up All Night, and Live At 5 Cleveland. In 1981, The Detroit News honored them as Best New Band of the Year, with "Up Periscope" winning Best Single of the Year. The Boston Globe also named them Band of the Year, and The Record (a Rolling Stone publication) ranked their debut album as the third best. Novo Combo shared stages with legends such as Cheap Trick and Greg Lake and had the prestigious opportunity to open for The Who. Their performance at the esteemed Montreux Jazz Festival further cemented their status as a dynamic force in the music scene.

Meet the Band

Michael Shrieve (Drums) — A Seattle resident and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee (1998) for his work with Santana, Shrieve is renowned for his legendary solo on "Soul Sacriﬁce" at Woodstock. Recognized by Rolling Stone as one of the 100 Greatest Drummers of All Time, Shrieve's extensive recording credits include collaborations with the Rolling Stones, George Harrison, Pete Townsend, Steve Winwood, Andy Summers, and more.

Pete Hewlett (Vocal, Guitar) — Based in Pennsylvania, Hewlett has an impressive career, having recorded and toured with Billy Joel, Carly Simon, Joe Jackson, and Julian Lennon. Notably, he performed with Billy Joel in the USSR in 1987. He also joined Joel for the historic 2008 "Last Play at Shea" concert alongside Paul McCartney, Tony Bennett, Don Henley, Garth Brooks, and Roger Daltrey.

Stephen Dees (Vocal, Bass) — A Florida native, Dees has an illustrious career touring and/or recording with Hall and Oates, Todd Rundgren, Ian Hunter, Tony Carey, Pat Travers, Foghat, The WildRoots, and Victor Wainwright. He also fronts his own rock group, The Bandees.

Jack Griﬃth (Vocal, Guitar) — Hailing from West Virginia, Griﬃth honed his skills with local heroes Kristina and Skiﬄe before joining Novo Combo. Post-Novo Combo, he formed Revo Bop, opening for acts like The Fixx, Eddie Money, and Til Tuesday.

Looking Forward

45 West 55th features 12 tracks available for download and streaming. Additionally, a special bonus track—a cover of The Beatles "And I Love Her"—is exclusively available on CD.

Release Date: October 18, 2024

