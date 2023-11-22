81 Global Leaders Named Winners in the 2023 BIG Awards for Business

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, whose dedication and perseverance serve as an inspiration to us all. Post this

PEOPLE

Entrepreneur Award

Jon Ferrando , Founder, Blue Compass RV

, Founder, Blue Compass RV Matt Malone , Founder & CEO, Groundworks

, Founder & CEO, Groundworks Mohammed Vaid , CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare

Executive of the Year

Antti Nivala , Founder and CEO, M-Files

, Founder and CEO, M-Files Daniel Cane , CEO and Co-founder, ModMed®

, CEO and Co-founder, ModMed® David Meniane, CEO, CarParts.com

Doug Dennerline , CEO, Betterworks

, CEO, Betterworks Hardeep Gulati , CEO, PowerSchool

, CEO, PowerSchool Raj Talluri, President and CEO, Enovix Corporation

Small Business Executive of the Year

Dmitry Dontov, Founder and CEO, Spin.AI

Dustin Thall , Chief Technical Officer, Luck Grove

, Chief Technical Officer, Luck Grove Lachlan Bell , Managing Director and Co-founder, Experient

Woman of the Year

Giuliana Corbo , Chief Executive Officer, Nearsure

, Chief Executive Officer, Nearsure Kathy Pinson , Chief Operating Officer, LegalShield

, Chief Operating Officer, LegalShield Laura Kinder , President, Daversa Partners

, President, Daversa Partners Ronnie Sheth , Founder & CEO, SENEN GROUP

, Founder & CEO, Taryn Marella , Global Head of Digital Commerce, Haleon

ORGANIZATIONS

Company of the Year

Agilysys

AuditBoard

BigHand

Birdeye

Dappz Sports

Future Energy

MDLBEAST

M-Files

ModMed

PowerSchool

PURE Insurance

RideCo

ShipMonk

Viettel Construction Joint Stock Corporation

Green Company of the Year

Caelux Corporation

PLZ Corp

Stericycle

Small Business of the Year

Ascend Dental

Endurance Warranty Services

Experient

Luck Grove

nZero

PrestigePEO

Terran Orbital

Start-up of the Year

Reflectiz

Upfort

PRODUCTS

New Product of the Year

Biotrue® Hydration Boost Contact Lens Rehydrating drops

Datasite Cloud

Dow Chemical DOWSIL™ TC-5860 Thermally Conductive Compound

Hornetsecurity's 365 Permission Manager

Leah Legal Copilot by ContractPodAi

N5186A MXG vector signal generator

Nu Colour® Lash + Brow Serum

RICOH fi-8040

Simplify Health Cloud™

Starkey Genesis AI

Startek® Agent AI

Treppy, An Embedded Insurance SaaS Solution

Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Global Minimum Tax

Product of the Year

ADP® Accountant Connect

HGS Agent X

Betterworks Intelligent Performance Management

Bigleaf Network Optimization

BillingPlatform

Crisis Care by Brightside Health

deviceWISE® AI Visual Inspection, Powered by Telit Cinterion

Dow Chemical ELECPURE™

Enhanced Reporting from SimpleLegal

fullthrottle.ai

Halkbank Entrepreneur Supports

Kazoo by 2600Hz

Klara from ModMed®

LiveMe

SolarWinds IT Service Management

Spotlight for Automotive

Verizon Connect AI Dashcam

Viettel Money

VisitorsCoverage's AI Chatbot Luna

Case Study of the Year

fullthrottle.ai

ModMed

Quiq + LOOP Auto Insurance

Scaffad Women's World Cup Activation

SOTI x Trek Bicycle Corporation

Green Product of the Year

ZenWTR

A small group of companies, selected by judges, were also named "Finalist" in this year's award program, including: Applied Systems, Ascend Agency, Ascom, BigHand, DailyPay, DeepSights™ by Market Logic Software, Ivanti, LeapLogic, Lexipol, Nearsure, Paper Plane by Pricefx, and RUN Powered by ADP® mobile app.

