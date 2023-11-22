81 Global Leaders Named Winners in the 2023 BIG Awards for Business

Business Intelligence Group names the winners of the annual 2023 BIG Awards for Business awards program
PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Business Intelligence Group announced the winners of the 2023 BIG Awards for Business program. The organization's annual program was advertised as the "________ of the Year" program and was launched to reward those companies, products and people that are leading their respective industries.
"The BIG Awards for Business stand as a testament to the remarkable achievements of companies that are driving innovation, fostering growth, and making a positive impact on our community," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the winners, whose dedication and perseverance serve as an inspiration to us all."
PEOPLE
Entrepreneur Award
- Jon Ferrando, Founder, Blue Compass RV
- Matt Malone, Founder & CEO, Groundworks
- Mohammed Vaid, CEO and Chief Solution Architect, Simplify Healthcare
Executive of the Year
- Antti Nivala, Founder and CEO, M-Files
- Daniel Cane, CEO and Co-founder, ModMed®
- David Meniane, CEO, CarParts.com
- Doug Dennerline, CEO, Betterworks
- Hardeep Gulati, CEO, PowerSchool
- Raj Talluri, President and CEO, Enovix Corporation
Small Business Executive of the Year
- Dmitry Dontov, Founder and CEO, Spin.AI
- Dustin Thall, Chief Technical Officer, Luck Grove
- Lachlan Bell, Managing Director and Co-founder, Experient
Woman of the Year
- Giuliana Corbo, Chief Executive Officer, Nearsure
- Kathy Pinson, Chief Operating Officer, LegalShield
- Laura Kinder, President, Daversa Partners
- Ronnie Sheth, Founder & CEO, SENEN GROUP
- Taryn Marella, Global Head of Digital Commerce, Haleon
ORGANIZATIONS
Company of the Year
- Agilysys
- AuditBoard
- BigHand
- Birdeye
- Dappz Sports
- Future Energy
- MDLBEAST
- M-Files
- ModMed
- PowerSchool
- PURE Insurance
- RideCo
- ShipMonk
- Viettel Construction Joint Stock Corporation
Green Company of the Year
- Caelux Corporation
- PLZ Corp
- Stericycle
Small Business of the Year
- Ascend Dental
- Endurance Warranty Services
- Experient
- Luck Grove
- nZero
- PrestigePEO
- Terran Orbital
Start-up of the Year
- Reflectiz
- Upfort
PRODUCTS
New Product of the Year
- Biotrue® Hydration Boost Contact Lens Rehydrating drops
- Datasite Cloud
- Dow Chemical DOWSIL™ TC-5860 Thermally Conductive Compound
- Hornetsecurity's 365 Permission Manager
- Leah Legal Copilot by ContractPodAi
- N5186A MXG vector signal generator
- Nu Colour® Lash + Brow Serum
- RICOH fi-8040
- Simplify Health Cloud™
- Starkey Genesis AI
- Startek® Agent AI
- Treppy, An Embedded Insurance SaaS Solution
- Wolters Kluwer CCH® Tagetik Global Minimum Tax
Product of the Year
- ADP® Accountant Connect
- HGS Agent X
- Betterworks Intelligent Performance Management
- Bigleaf Network Optimization
- BillingPlatform
- Crisis Care by Brightside Health
- deviceWISE® AI Visual Inspection, Powered by Telit Cinterion
- Dow Chemical ELECPURE™
- Enhanced Reporting from SimpleLegal
- fullthrottle.ai
- Halkbank Entrepreneur Supports
- Kazoo by 2600Hz
- Klara from ModMed®
- LiveMe
- SolarWinds IT Service Management
- Spotlight for Automotive
- Verizon Connect AI Dashcam
- Viettel Money
- VisitorsCoverage's AI Chatbot Luna
Case Study of the Year
- fullthrottle.ai
- ModMed
- Quiq + LOOP Auto Insurance
- Scaffad Women's World Cup Activation
- SOTI x Trek Bicycle Corporation
Green Product of the Year
- ZenWTR
A small group of companies, selected by judges, were also named "Finalist" in this year's award program, including: Applied Systems, Ascend Agency, Ascom, BigHand, DailyPay, DeepSights™ by Market Logic Software, Ivanti, LeapLogic, Lexipol, Nearsure, Paper Plane by Pricefx, and RUN Powered by ADP® mobile app.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, business executives—those with experience and knowledge—judge the programs. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
