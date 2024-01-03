81 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized by Leading Lawyers

Leading Lawyers, a division of the Law Bulletin Publishing Company, recognized 81 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chicago office as "Leading" or "Emerging" lawyers in Illinois for 2024.
CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Lawyers, a division of the Law Bulletin Publishing Company, recognized 81 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chicago office as "Leading" or "Emerging" lawyers in Illinois for 2024.
Leading Lawyers reports it conducted a state-wide search surveying thousands of Illinois lawyers to determine which lawyers make the list. The lawyers who were recommended the most often qualified as "Leading Lawyers." The "Emerging Lawyers" list represents those attorneys among the top 2% recommended under the age of 40 or who have practiced for fewer than 10 years.
The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on the Leading Lawyers list and their corresponding practice areas are:
- Daniel Acosta – Real Estate
- Gabriel Aizenberg – Litigation
- Miriam G. Bahcall – Litigation
- Ruth A. Bahe-Jachna – Litigation
- Reena Bajowala – Intellectual Property & Technology (IP) – IT
- Michael J. Baum – Real Estate
- Sean W. Bezark – Real Estate
- Lawrence H. Brenman – Tax
- Matthew J. Cannon – Litigation
- James J. Caserio – Real Estate
- Michael Cedillos – Litigation
- Francis A. Citera – Litigation
- Abigail A. Clapp – Litigation
- Rachel B. Cohen-Deaño – Corporate
- Genevieve Dominguez – Corporate
- Arthur Don – Corporate
- William M. Doyle – Private Wealth Services
- Jeffrey P. Dunning – IP
- Jeffrey K. Ekeberg – Tax
- Paul J. Ferak – Litigation
- Kevin D. Finger – Litigation
- Herbert H. Finn – IP
- Michael T. Fishman – Real Estate
- Tiffany S. Fordyce – Labor & Employment
- Paul T. Fox – Litigation
- Mark R. Galis – IP
- John F. Gibbons – Litigation
- Daniel D. Gordon – Corporate
- Alan R. Greenfield – Corporate
- Andrew N. Hamm – Real Estate
- Cara Q. Hanson – Real Estate
- Richard D. Harris – IP
- Jeffry M. Henderson - Litigation
- Barry R. Horwitz – IP
- Benjamin A. Householder – Real Estate
- Gary R. Jarosik – IP
- Keith R. Jarosik – IP
- Howard K. Jeruchimowitz – Litigation
- Meredith L. Katz – Real Estate
- Lawrence M. Kern – Private Wealth Services
- Charles J. Kolin – Corporate
- David J. LaSota – Corporate
- Peter H. Lieberman – Corporate
- Corey E. Light – Real Estate
- James J. Lukas, Jr. – IP
- Eric J. Maiers – IP
- Steven M. Malina – Litigation
- Milos Markovic – Real Estate
- Eric Mazur – Corporate
- Todd A. Mazur – Corporate
- Scott Mendeloff – Litigation
- Gretchen N. Miller – Litigation
- Anna H. Morzy – Immigration & Compliance
- Cameron M. Nelson – IP
- Eric C. Nelson – Private Wealth Services
- Gregory E. Ostfeld – Litigation
- Nancy A. Peterman – Restructuring & Bankruptcy
- Rita M. Powers – Litigation
- David S. Pritzker – Real Estate
- Peter G. Rush – Litigation
- Andrew S. Ryerson – Real Estate
- Martha A. Sabol – Corporate
- Keith Shapiro – Restructuring & Bankruptcy
- Howard E. Silverman – IP
- Julia J. Singh – Corporate
- Richard A. Sirus – Tax
- Chad D. Striker – Corporate
- Marc H. Trachtenberg – IP
- Lorraine M. Tyson – Public Finance & Infrastructure
- Jena M. Valdetero – IP – IT
- Edward R. Winkofsky – Corporate
- Jon Zimring – Labor & Employment
The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on the "Emerging Lawyers" list and their corresponding practice areas are:
- Elliott K. Califf – Real Estate
- Jonathan E. Giroux – IP
- Caitlyn E. Haller – Litigation
- Elizabeth Przybysz – Immigration & Compliance
- David S. Repking – Litigation
- Callie Sand – IP
- Emily A. Sickelka – Litigation
- David J. Stein – Labor & Employment
- Natalie F. Wayne – Litigation
About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown from three attorneys to nearly 200 today. Attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office represent a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, and practice in nearly every major practice area and industry. Offering local knowledge and broad experience, Greenberg Traurig's Chicago lawyers work with their colleagues in Greenberg Traurig's other offices in the United States and abroad to help clients achieve their objectives locally, nationally, and globally.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
