81 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized by Leading Lawyers

Leading Lawyers, a division of the Law Bulletin Publishing Company, recognized 81 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chicago office as "Leading" or "Emerging" lawyers in Illinois for 2024.

CHICAGO, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading Lawyers, a division of the Law Bulletin Publishing Company, recognized 81 attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chicago office as "Leading" or "Emerging" lawyers in Illinois for 2024.

Leading Lawyers reports it conducted a state-wide search surveying thousands of Illinois lawyers to determine which lawyers make the list. The lawyers who were recommended the most often qualified as "Leading Lawyers." The "Emerging Lawyers" list represents those attorneys among the top 2% recommended under the age of 40 or who have practiced for fewer than 10 years.

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on the Leading Lawyers list and their corresponding practice areas are:

Daniel Acosta – Real Estate

Gabriel Aizenberg – Litigation

Miriam G. Bahcall – Litigation

Ruth A. Bahe-Jachna – Litigation

Reena Bajowala – Intellectual Property & Technology (IP) – IT

Michael J. Baum – Real Estate

Sean W. Bezark – Real Estate

Lawrence H. Brenman – Tax

Matthew J. Cannon – Litigation

James J. Caserio – Real Estate

Michael Cedillos – Litigation

Francis A. Citera – Litigation

Abigail A. Clapp – Litigation

Rachel B. Cohen-Deaño – Corporate

Genevieve Dominguez – Corporate

Arthur Don – Corporate

William M. Doyle – Private Wealth Services

Jeffrey P. Dunning – IP

Jeffrey K. Ekeberg – Tax

Paul J. Ferak – Litigation

Kevin D. Finger – Litigation

Herbert H. Finn – IP

Michael T. Fishman – Real Estate

Tiffany S. Fordyce – Labor & Employment

Paul T. Fox – Litigation

Mark R. Galis – IP

John F. Gibbons – Litigation

Daniel D. Gordon – Corporate

Alan R. Greenfield – Corporate

Andrew N. Hamm – Real Estate

Cara Q. Hanson – Real Estate

Richard D. Harris – IP

Jeffry M. Henderson - Litigation

- Litigation Barry R. Horwitz – IP

Benjamin A. Householder – Real Estate

Gary R. Jarosik – IP

Keith R. Jarosik – IP

Howard K. Jeruchimowitz – Litigation

Meredith L. Katz – Real Estate

Lawrence M. Kern – Private Wealth Services

Charles J. Kolin – Corporate

David J. LaSota – Corporate

Peter H. Lieberman – Corporate

Corey E. Light – Real Estate

James J. Lukas, Jr. – IP

Eric J. Maiers – IP

Steven M. Malina – Litigation

Milos Markovic – Real Estate

Eric Mazur – Corporate

Todd A. Mazur – Corporate

Scott Mendeloff – Litigation

Gretchen N. Miller – Litigation

Anna H. Morzy – Immigration & Compliance

Cameron M. Nelson – IP

Eric C. Nelson – Private Wealth Services

Gregory E. Ostfeld – Litigation

Nancy A. Peterman – Restructuring & Bankruptcy

Rita M. Powers – Litigation

David S. Pritzker – Real Estate

Peter G. Rush – Litigation

Andrew S. Ryerson – Real Estate

Martha A. Sabol – Corporate

Keith Shapiro – Restructuring & Bankruptcy

Howard E. Silverman – IP

Julia J. Singh – Corporate

Richard A. Sirus – Tax

Chad D. Striker – Corporate

Marc H. Trachtenberg – IP

Lorraine M. Tyson – Public Finance & Infrastructure

Jena M. Valdetero – IP – IT

Edward R. Winkofsky – Corporate

Jon Zimring – Labor & Employment

The Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on the "Emerging Lawyers" list and their corresponding practice areas are:

Elliott K. Califf – Real Estate

Jonathan E. Giroux – IP

Caitlyn E. Haller – Litigation

Elizabeth Przybysz – Immigration & Compliance

David S. Repking – Litigation

Callie Sand – IP

Emily A. Sickelka – Litigation

David J. Stein – Labor & Employment

Natalie F. Wayne – Litigation

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown from three attorneys to nearly 200 today. Attorneys in Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office represent a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, and practice in nearly every major practice area and industry. Offering local knowledge and broad experience, Greenberg Traurig's Chicago lawyers work with their colleagues in Greenberg Traurig's other offices in the United States and abroad to help clients achieve their objectives locally, nationally, and globally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Cremerius, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 312.364.1621, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP