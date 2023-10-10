827 Bluff Ridge Drive: A Luxurious Getaway Above DFW's Highest Peaks

Experience breathtaking living with the best view in DFW at 827 Bluff Ridge. This is a rare opportunity that you don't want to miss! Tweet this

Your Private Hideaway: Beyond the elegantly adorned gates lies a private retreat meticulously designed for those who relish entertaining and savoring the warmth of Texas living. Four concealed courtyards, adorned with lush greenery and protected by private gates, invite you to embrace the inviting Texas climate. Whether seeking relaxation or vibrant gatherings, luxury envelops you at every turn.

Outdoor Delight: Step into a remarkable backyard designed for connoisseurs of life's finer moments. Ceiling fans stir the Texas breeze, remote patio shades offer respite, and an outdoor fireplace sets the stage for unforgettable evenings. A refreshment center and fully equipped outdoor kitchen beckon culinary adventures beneath the starry sky. Meanwhile, a sparkling saltwater pool and spa offer a front-row seat to the captivating spectacle of Joe Pool Lake.

Unmatched Splendor: Inside, a world of grandeur awaits. Six bedrooms, 7.5 baths, four private balconies, and seven fireplaces redefine extravagance. Whether indulging culinary passions in the professional kitchen, complete with an 88-gallon built-in fish tank, or retiring to the game room with inviting French doors, each space exudes a luxury that transcends the ordinary.

Your Personal Sanctuary: The primary suite stands as a sanctuary within a sanctuary, providing an unparalleled level of privacy and luxury that feels like a home within a home. As guests arrive, they'll discover inviting refreshment centers and expansive guest accommodations reminiscent of a high-end retreat.

Minutes from Dallas Nightlife: For those who relish the vibrant city life, downtown Dallas nightlife is just a short drive away. Enjoy the best of both worlds—a serene retreat with easy access to the city's vibrant heart.

An Exceptional Opportunity: This isn't just a chance to own property; it's an invitation to embrace a lifestyle—an extraordinary way of life that celebrates luxury, breathtaking views, and exclusivity. The 827 Bluff Ridge Drive property offers an experience that few will ever encounter.

Lance Taylor, the listing agent, shared his thoughts: "I've encountered remarkable properties, but 827 Bluff Ridge Drive is truly unlike any other. It's not just a house; it's an entirely new way of life. Its breathtaking views, meticulous design, and sense of seclusion make it a hidden treasure in Dallas. I'm excited to introduce this extraordinary opportunity to own a secluded paradise."

To schedule a private showing and embark on a journey to own the most coveted views in Dallas, please contact Lance Taylor!

Media Contact

Amanda Foster, Taylor Team DFW - Keller Williams, 1 214-864-9549, [email protected], https://taylorteamdfw.com/

Lance Taylor, Taylor Team DFW - Keller Williams, 1 972-850-8501, [email protected], https://taylorteamdfw.com/

SOURCE Taylor Team DFW - Keller Williams