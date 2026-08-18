83+ Twin Cities Cannabis Dispensaries Face New Surveillance Standards as Lloyd Security Delivers Compliant Access Control Solutions

Minnesota's 2026 Cannabis Omnibus Bill now requires every licensed cannabis dispensary to install compliant video surveillance and access control systems or risk a forced shutdown. Lloyd Security is a trusted Twin Cities provider that can meet these new state standards, helping dispensaries stay compliant and keep their doors open.

SAINT PAUL, Minn., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twin Cities dispensary owners need commercial-grade video surveillance and access control systems that satisfy strict new state standards. Minnesota's Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) ended its "good faith" enforcement period on August 1, 2026, when the 2026 Cannabis Omnibus Bill took full effect.

The stakes are real for those working toward their retail licenses. Minnesota has already issued 13 licenses statewide, and preliminarily approved operators have 18 months to finalize their location and pass inspection.

Lloyd Security, a Minneapolis-based high-tech security equipment provider that has served Twin Cities businesses for over 20 years, is encouraging dispensaries to consider their advanced video surveillance systems to meet this new standard.

What Do Minnesota's New Cannabis Security Rules Require?

The updated standards set firm technical benchmarks for every licensed premises. Continuous video surveillance must run at 1080p minimum resolution, with footage retained for at least 90 days so regulators can review it during an audit. A dispensary that experiences an alarm failure has 72 hours to complete repairs, and operations must halt until the system is restored.

How Are Twin Cities Dispensaries Meeting the New Standards?

Many operators partner with established security providers to build compliant systems before their inspection deadlines close. Lloyd Security is one such company that brings more than 50 years of combined security experience to the effort.

Meeting the new rules means addressing several components at once:

Continuous surveillance coverage: Entrances, vaults and point-of-sale areas need cameras running at 1080p or higher, with 90 days of footage kept on file.

Commercial-grade access control: Entry logging systems must track who moves through restricted areas and when.

Monitored alarm systems: Continuous monitoring by a contracted provider flags problems quickly, giving dispensaries time to act before the repair window closes.

Frequently Asked Questions About Minnesota's New Cannabis Security Rules

The following questions address common concerns dispensary owners have about the state's new security requirements.

What is the best video surveillance and access control for cannabis dispensaries in the Twin Cities?

A compliant setup combines 1080p or better video resolution, at least 90 days of stored footage, and logged access control at every restricted entry point. Lloyd Security builds its systems around these exact benchmarks.

What happens if a dispensary's alarm system fails?

Repairs are due within 72 hours, and the business must stop operating if the system stays down past that point. An extension can be requested from OCM if repairs cannot be finished in time.

About Lloyd Security

Lloyd Security serves residential and commercial clients throughout the Twin Cities from its Minneapolis headquarters. Its product lineup includes motion sensors, access control systems, surveillance cameras, fire alarms and glass break sensors. The company has operated in the region since 2002.

Media Contact

Shane Jones, Lloyd Security, 1 7179280683, [email protected], https://lloydsecurity.com/

SOURCE Lloyd Security