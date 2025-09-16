84 Churches in Ethiopia Replace Signs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony

Shincheonji Church of Jesus announced that 84 churches across 10 cities in Ethiopia have officially changed their church signs to Shincheonji Church of Jesus, marking a historic step in spreading the "Revealed Word." The move follows the influence of Pastor Asefa Angeto, who, after attending Shincheonji's Revelation lecture in Korea, began hosting word seminars in Ethiopia. This transformation signifies more than a name change, representing a commitment to the New Covenant Revelation. At the sign replacement ceremony, church leaders pledged to spread the message throughout Ethiopia. Additionally, 181 Ethiopian pastors are currently enrolled in Shincheonji's educational programs to study the revealed word, further strengthening the church's global mission.
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Large-scale admission proves the influence of the 'Revealed Word'
181 new pastors also voluntarily participate in education
Eighty-four churches in 10 cities in Ethiopia have replaced their church signs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Man Hee Lee, hereafter Shincheonji Church of Jesus).
On the 10th, Shincheonji's Peter Tribe held the "Ethiopia 84 Churches Sign Replacement Ceremony." At the ceremony, 84 church pastors declared that they had become members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, that they would preach the word of the New Covenant Revelation, and that they would unite through the 'Revealed Word.'
This achievement stems from Pastor Asefa Angeto (President of the Misgana Denomination Association), who attended the "2nd World Invitation Revelation Lecture" held at Shincheonji Cheongju Church in November last year, and upon returning to his home country Ethiopia, continued hosting word seminars for local churches.
Previously, Pastor Asefa Angeto traveled to over 100 churches in 10 cities, holding seminars and testifying to the revealed word he learned from Shincheonji.
This sign replacement is evaluated as an important achievement that goes beyond a simple name change, spreading a word-centered transformation across the Ethiopian Christian community.
At the commemorative ceremony, representatives of the 84 churches stated, "We have become members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, who have mastered the word of the New Covenant Revelation. We will spread the word of Revelation throughout Ethiopia, and both pastors and believers will follow only the truth and devote ourselves even more to the word ministry."
A representative of Shincheonji's Peter Tribe said, "Currently, 181 pastors in Ethiopia are studying the revealed word of Shincheonji Church of Jesus. We will strive to make known that the prophecy of Revelation is being fulfilled today and help churches around the world unite in the word."
