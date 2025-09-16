84 Churches in Ethiopia Replace Signs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony

"We have become members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, who have mastered the word of the New Covenant Revelation. We will spread the word of Revelation throughout Ethiopia, and both pastors and believers will follow only the truth and devote ourselves even more to the word ministry." Post this

Eighty-four churches in 10 cities in Ethiopia have replaced their church signs with Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony (Chairman Man Hee Lee, hereafter Shincheonji Church of Jesus).

On the 10th, Shincheonji's Peter Tribe held the "Ethiopia 84 Churches Sign Replacement Ceremony." At the ceremony, 84 church pastors declared that they had become members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, that they would preach the word of the New Covenant Revelation, and that they would unite through the 'Revealed Word.'

This achievement stems from Pastor Asefa Angeto (President of the Misgana Denomination Association), who attended the "2nd World Invitation Revelation Lecture" held at Shincheonji Cheongju Church in November last year, and upon returning to his home country Ethiopia, continued hosting word seminars for local churches.

Previously, Pastor Asefa Angeto traveled to over 100 churches in 10 cities, holding seminars and testifying to the revealed word he learned from Shincheonji.

This sign replacement is evaluated as an important achievement that goes beyond a simple name change, spreading a word-centered transformation across the Ethiopian Christian community.

At the commemorative ceremony, representatives of the 84 churches stated, "We have become members of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, who have mastered the word of the New Covenant Revelation. We will spread the word of Revelation throughout Ethiopia, and both pastors and believers will follow only the truth and devote ourselves even more to the word ministry."

A representative of Shincheonji's Peter Tribe said, "Currently, 181 pastors in Ethiopia are studying the revealed word of Shincheonji Church of Jesus. We will strive to make known that the prophecy of Revelation is being fulfilled today and help churches around the world unite in the word."

