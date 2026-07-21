84 New State AI Laws Signal Growing Momentum for Child Safety and Accountability

"State lawmakers from both parties are recognizing that we cannot repeat the mistakes made with social media and allow companies to test powerful, potentially harmful products on children without meaningful safeguards," said Rob Eleveld, co-founder and CEO of the Transparency Coalition. Post this

Several states enacted chatbot safety laws requiring self-harm protocols, protections for minors, parental access tools and restrictions on features designed to encourage emotional dependence or prolonged engagement. Legislators also advanced measures addressing addictive algorithms, AI-generated deepfakes, the use of AI in healthcare decisions and the growing role of AI in schools.

"State lawmakers from both parties are recognizing that we cannot repeat the mistakes made with social media and allow companies to test powerful, potentially harmful products on children without meaningful safeguards," said Rob Eleveld, co-founder and CEO of the Transparency Coalition. "The breadth of action we are seeing demonstrates that protecting kids and holding AI companies accountable are not partisan issues."

The report identifies several significant highlights in state AI policy:

Child and chatbot safety: States enacted new requirements for chatbot disclosures, self-harm response protocols, parental controls and protections against sexually explicit content, emotional dependence and addictive engagement features.

Education and children's digital lives: States adopted measures directing education officials to develop AI use and procurement frameworks, limiting student access to digital devices during the school day and affirming that public school teachers must be human.

Healthcare and mental health: Multiple states restricted the use of AI in health insurance authorization decisions, required review by licensed healthcare professionals or prohibited AI therapy chatbots.

Consumer rights and privacy: Colorado and Maryland prohibited algorithmic or surveillance pricing, while Vermont established protections for neural data.

Frontier model oversight: Illinois joined California and New York in adopting a safety framework for the largest and most powerful AI models. Illinois became the first state to require independent third-party safety audits of frontier models.

Comprehensive AI regulation: Connecticut enacted a 74-page AI and online safety law covering chatbot safeguards, protections for minors, parental controls, AI subscriptions, whistleblower protections, employment decisions and content provenance.

During the first half of this year, Transparency Coalition experts advised bill authors and provided expert testimony in more than 25 states, working with Republican and Democratic lawmakers alike. TCAI is also collaborating with more than 20 partner organizations across the country, including a growing number focused on children and families.

The 2026 Mid-Year State AI Legislation Report includes an overview of the year's major legislative trends and a state-by-state guide to all 84 measures. The full report is available on the Transparency Coalition website.

State lawmakers, legislative staff, advocates and other attendees of the National Conference of State Legislatures Legislative Summit, July 27-29, in Chicago are invited to discuss the report and emerging AI policy priorities with the Transparency Coalition team at Booth #4243.

About the Transparency Coalition

The Transparency Coalition, based in Seattle, is a nonpartisan 501(c)3 nonprofit organization focused on protecting children, consumers, and democracy from the harms of artificial intelligence. The Coalition tracks emerging AI policy and provides education to lawmakers, parents, and the public. Through its advocacy arm, the 501(c)4 Transparency Coalition Action Fund, it works with lawmakers from both parties to support legislation in the public interest. Learn more at transparencycoalition.ai.

Media Contact:

Laura Morarity

[email protected]

Media Contact

Laura Morarity, Transparency Coalition, 1 (206) 584-2079, [email protected], transparencycoalition.ai

SOURCE Transparency Coalition