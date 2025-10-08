84% of B2B Marketing Decision Makers Are Shifting from Traditional Advertising to Data-Driven, Performance Marketing According to New Madison Logic Survey

"Shifting buying behaviors demand smarter approaches that go beyond surface-level impressions to build lasting trust and brand connections. Marketers who harness data to guide their strategies will be best positioned to drive meaningful performance in this new era." Post this

"The advertising industry as we know it is being reimagined," said Madison Logic CEO Keith Turco. "Shifting buying behaviors demand smarter approaches that go beyond surface-level impressions to build lasting trust and brand connections. Marketers who harness data to guide their strategies will be best positioned to drive meaningful performance in this new era."

As marketing budgets tighten and competition intensifies, decision makers may be seeking new ways to maximize engagement, accelerate the sales cycle and positively impact ROI. Against this backdrop, nine in ten [90%] respondents say their company is expanding and adopting new ways to reach customers, including podcasts and audio, with another 80% stating that their company is at the forefront of adopting new technologies such as virtual and augmented reality to enhance the consumer advertising experience.

Additionally, more than nine in 10 [96%] say their company is committed to continually adapting their advertising strategies to keep pace with rapidly changing digital platforms and consumer preferences. Respondents also site growing collaborations with influencers and micro-influencers [60%], highlighting a shift toward highly tailored, engaging, and multi-channel campaigns.

"Marketers are demanding creativity and flexibility in how they reach their buyers like never before," added Turco. "At Madison Logic, we're meeting that demand by expanding our platform to include emerging channels such as connected TV (CTV), and audio advertising as the 24/7 information age continues to change how, when and where content is consumed. It is our focus to anticipate and deliver what's next."

Survey Methodology

This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of Madison Logic from September 2-8, 2025, among 314 U.S. adults aged 21+ who are employed full-time, as marketing, advertising, communications, public relations, or social media decision-makers (director level or higher) at their current company (referred to as "marketing decision-makers"). The sampling precision of Harris online polls is measured by using a Bayesian credible interval. For this study, the full sample data is accurate to within +/- 5.7 percentage points using a 95% confidence level.

About Madison Logic

Madison Logic is a B2B marketing technology company that delivers performance-first strategies across the full buying journey. Its multi-channel ABM (account-based marketing) activation and measurement platform leverages proprietary intent data to identify the accounts most likely to purchase and engage them at the right time. As the only ABM solution to unify content syndication, display advertising, LinkedIn ads, connected TV (CTV), and audio advertising into a centralized platform, Madison Logic empowers B2B marketers to maximize engagement, accelerate the customer journey, and drive measurable ROI. Visit madisonlogic.com for more information.

