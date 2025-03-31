84% of Workers Want DEI Efforts to Expand, Not Scale Back

Despite increasing corporate uncertainty, majority of employees believe companies should continue prioritizing diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

GUAYNABO, Puerto Rico, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As political debates shape corporate decision-making, employees are making clear that diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts should not be scaled back. A new Impact of DEI Rollbacks survey from MyPerfectResume®, a leading resource for resume and career advice, finds that 84% of employees want their companies to expand DEI initiatives, not reduce them.

However, growing concerns over political influence and corporate hesitation threaten to slow progress. The Impact of DEI Rollbacks survey, which gathered responses from over 1,000 U.S. employees, found that 73% believe President Trump's rhetoric and policies have influenced their company's DEI approach and 69% fear that if high-profile companies cut back, others will follow. Despite this uncertainty, employees overwhelmingly support workplace DEI initiatives and see them as essential to morale, retention, and company culture.

Key Findings:

84% of employees want DEI efforts to expand.

Only 5% believe DEI should be scaled back.

69% fear that corporate DEI rollbacks will trigger industry-wide cutbacks.

65% say reducing DEI efforts will significantly harm employee retention.

64% believe workplace morale will suffer.

"The data is clear—employees value DEI programs and recognize their importance in fostering inclusive workplaces," said Jasmine Escalera, career expert at MyPerfectResume. "Despite political pressures and corporate hesitations, these initiatives aren't just 'nice to have'—they are essential to employee morale, retention and business success. Companies that scale back DEI risk losing their workforce's trust and engagement."

The Impact of DEI Rollbacks: Employee Retention and Morale at Risk

Companies that deprioritize DEI efforts may face serious internal consequences:

65% of employees believe reducing DEI will lead to higher turnover.

64% say workplace morale will take a hit.

Over 90% foresee some level of negative impact on workplace culture.

Barriers to DEI Success: What's Holding Companies Back?

While employees strongly support DEI initiatives, they recognize the challenges:

29% cite insufficient resources as the biggest barrier to DEI success.

28% point to a lack of sustained leadership commitment.

The Ripple Effect: Why Scaling Back DEI Could Impact Entire Industries

Many employees worry that hesitation from major corporations will create a domino effect:

69% believe that if large companies cut back on DEI, others will follow.

Only 5% think most businesses will prioritize DEI regardless of external pressures.

What Companies Can Do: Actions to Strengthen DEI

Employees identified key strategies to maintain and enhance DEI efforts:

28% support strengthening employee resource groups.

28% want better communication about DEI goals.

27% emphasize regular pay equity reviews.

27% advocate for more diverse hiring and promotion practices.

26% believe leadership must be more accountable for DEI success.

"HR leaders and DEI professionals have worked tirelessly to implement meaningful, data-driven strategies that make workplaces more inclusive," added Escalera. "Rolling back DEI efforts doesn't just threaten progress—it creates an environment where employees feel unheard, undervalued, and ultimately, more likely to leave."

To view the full report and more information, please visit https://www.myperfectresume.com/career-center/careers/basics/dei-rollbacks

Survey Methodology

The findings were obtained by surveying 1,000 U.S. employees on February 3, 2025. The Pollfish survey included a mix of multiple-choice, scale-based, and open-ended questions to assess the perceived impact of DEI rollbacks, employee attitudes, and the future of workplace diversity efforts.

