85% of Teachers Attribute Their Success to Active Student Engagement and Strong Student Connections, New Study Shows

"When teachers can see learning unfold in real time, their confidence grows. It's a reminder that confidence in teaching comes from seeing students respond, engage, and progress each day," said Natalie Mactier, CEO of Vivi. Post this

Recognizing that strong relationships with students are vital for successful teaching, 72% of teachers reported proactively fostering deeper connections and engaging students through innovative instructional methods. Additionally, 64% say the benefit of strong relationships extends beyond the classroom, helping them feel more connected to their peers and the broader school community.

About 63% of teachers believe their success relies on seeing students steadily improve, focusing on ongoing progress rather than just final results. Moreover, 42% of teachers pointed to effective classroom management practices and tools as essential to their success.

"What stands out in this year's findings is how teachers define success through student progress and daily connection—not final results alone," said Natalie Mactier, CEO of Vivi. "When teachers can see learning unfold in real time, their confidence grows. It's a reminder that confidence in teaching comes from seeing students respond, engage, and progress each day. When schools make space for that kind of connection, teachers feel more effective—and students thrive."

Among the study participants, teachers who used Vivi reported greater confidence in engaging students across various areas compared to their peers who did not use the platform. Specifically, they felt more equipped to: 1) connect with difficult students, 2) encourage critical thinking, 3) engage unmotivated students, 4) help students appreciate the value of learning, and 5) assist families in supporting their children's academic success. Additionally, teachers who used Vivi were more likely to describe themselves as "extremely successful."

"Technology can create the conditions for more interaction—freeing teachers to move, circulate, and respond in the moment," said Juliana Finegan, Vice President of Educator Experience at Vivi. "The data suggests that when tech strengthens those human dynamics, teachers feel more successful and more confident and empowered to innovate, iterate, and fail forward."

Research analysis and focus group feedback indicate that school leaders play a crucial role in fostering teacher success. Specific actions leaders should consider include: investing in tools and technology that foster human connection, spark joy, strengthen culture, and make communication feel personal; equipping teachers with tools that enable collaboration, peer learning, and student voice; and creating learning environments that support flexibility, empowering teachers to move, interact, and be fully present with students.

About the 2025 Global Teacher Insights Report

Vivi's 2025 Global Teacher Insights Report is an international survey conducted in partnership with FullScale (formerly The Learning Accelerator). The 2025 study reflects responses from 1,783 teachers across the U.S., U.K., Australia, and New Zealand, as well as qualitative focus group interviews. The findings provide education leaders with a clear roadmap—an index of insights to guide decisions on supporting teachers and strengthening instruction. To download the full report, pleasevisit this page.

About Vivi

Vivi is the essential operating system for connected learning spaces. With features like wireless screen mirroring, digital signage, announcements, and emergency alerts, Vivi keeps every student and staff member engaged, informed, and safe through real-time classroom and campus communication. Used in more than 160,000 classrooms worldwide, Vivi helps schools keep students connected, empower teachers, streamline communication, and improve safety—using the tools and infrastructure they already have. Learn more at: www.vivi.io

Media Contact

Jodie Buenning, Buenning Strategies for Vivi, 1 8049866911, [email protected]

SOURCE Vivi