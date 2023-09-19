87% of Workers Say They've Had At Least One Toxic Boss: FlexJobs Reports

"Especially for those in a leadership role, we hope these findings underscore how important healthy workplace relationships are to shaping positive employee experiences and supporting strong health and wellness for all workers," said Toni Frana, Lead Career Expert at FlexJobs. Tweet this

"Especially for those in a leadership role, we hope these findings underscore how important healthy workplace relationships are to shaping positive employee experiences and supporting strong health and wellness for all workers," said Toni Frana, Lead Career Expert at FlexJobs.

FlexJobs' survey, which ran from August 2 to August 17, 2023, explored professionals' experiences with both toxic managers and toxic co-workers in order to better understand the prevalence of toxic behaviors in the workplace and their impact on employee well-being. Summarized findings below.

State of the Workplace: Toxic Managers

Experience with Toxic Bosses: The majority of people (87%) said they've had one (57%) or more than one (30%) toxic bosses or managers in their career, compared to 13% of respondents who said they've never had a toxic boss or manager.

When asked which qualities made a boss or manager toxic, workers overwhelmingly listed being a "poor communicator" (43%), acting "dismissively" (41%), and "micromanaging" (40%) as the top three reasons. Other factors specified were:

Passive-aggressive behavior (40%)

Failure to foster growth (34%)

Rude or offensive behavior; used sarcasm and put-downs (33%)

Had unreasonable expectations (30%)

Didn't praise or give credit appropriately (26%)

Gossiped (22%)

Lacked boundaries (21%)

Used threats or intimidation (20%)

Gaslighting (20%)

Discriminatory or sexually inappropriate comments or actions (18%)

Dealing with Toxic Managers: While the majority of workers (43%) said they "quit or left" their job because of a toxic boss or manager, respondents also addressed toxic behavior by:

Giving feedback directly to their boss, which was ignored (28%)

Giving feedback to HR, which was ignored (21%)

"Quiet quitting" their job (12%)

Giving feedback directly to their boss, which was applied (11%)

Giving feedback to HR, which was applied (8%)

Effects of a Toxic Boss: More than half (51%) of respondents said they've experienced "increased anxiety" as a result of having a toxic boss or manager, followed by mental fatigue (44%), and physical symptoms (33%), such as headache, stomach troubles, sleep troubles, or changes in appetite. Job performance also suffered, as specified below.

Increased depression (32%)

Decline in engagement (30%)

Questioning of skill set (30%)

Decline in productivity (24%)

Decline in performance (24%)

Misdirected stress on friends/family (21%)

Imposter syndrome (16%)

Notably, "increased anxiety" and "mental fatigue" were the two leading responses across generations, signaling the far-reaching repercussions toxic behaviors from managers can impart across both new and seasoned workforces:

Gen Z – Increased anxiety (34%), mental fatigue (25%)

Millennials – Increased anxiety (49%), mental fatigue (41%)

Gen X – Increased anxiety (61%), mental fatigue (55%)

Boomers – Increased anxiety (52%), mental fatigue (43%)

State of the Workplace: Toxic Co-workers

Experiences with Toxic Co-workers: Similarly to respondents' experiences with toxic managers, the survey found that the majority of people have also dealt with one or more toxic co-workers:

Yes, I have had a toxic co-worker (57%)

Yes, I have had more than one toxic co-worker (27%)

No (16%)

When asked what made their co-worker(s) toxic, 44% said "excessive complaining and negativity," as well as "acting unprofessionally" (41%), and "not being a team player" (40%). Other toxic traits cited were:

Manipulative or self-serving behavior (35%)

Lack of accountability (34%)

Passive-aggressive behavior (33%)

Gossiped (32%)

Focused on blame rather than solutions (32%)

Poor communicator (30%)

Rude or offensive (30%)

Lacked boundaries (29%)

Took credit inappropriately (29%)

Discriminatory or sexually inappropriate comments or actions (17%)

Gaslighting (14%)

Dealing with Toxic Co-workers: Providing feedback directly to the co-worker (26%) or HR (20%), although ignored, were the leading ways people said they've handled a toxic colleague. Other methods included:

Quit/left their job (16%)

Gave feedback directly to the co-worker, which was applied (15%)

Gave feedback to HR, which was applied (14%)

Quiet quit (8%)

