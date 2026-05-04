88 Companies Earn Recognition on the 2026 Top Most Loved Workplaces® for Neurodiversity Most Loved Workplace® Releases Annual List Identifying Where Employees Report the Highest Levels of Inclusion, Belonging, and Career Advancement for Neurodiversity

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Most Loved Workplace® today released the 2026 Top Most Loved Workplaces® for Neurodiversity, recognizing 88 companies across 40 industries where neurodivergent employees report the highest levels of inclusion, belonging, and career advancement. Every company on the list earned its place through validated employee sentiment data collected via the Love of Workplace Index™, not a self-reported application.

By the numbers: 88 companies. 40 industries. 29 organizations earned a perfect 5-star rating from their neurodivergent employees.

The Data Behind the List

Most workplace recognition programs ask companies to fill out a form. Some ask employees to rate their satisfaction. The Top Most Loved Workplaces® for Neurodiversity does neither.

Every company on this list was evaluated using the Love of Workplace Index™, a proprietary sentiment measurement tool that captures how neurodivergent employees actually feel about where they work. Not what they report when asked a leading question. What they feel when asked honestly.

The result is a list that reflects reality. Companies that score well here have built something their employees experience every day.

"Neurodivergent employees are not a niche population. They are in every industry, every function, and every level of every organization on this list. The companies that earned recognition here did not simply build accommodations. They built cultures. The Love of Workplace Index™ does not measure what a company offers. It measures what employees actually feel. When neurodivergent employees report belonging, advancement, and respect, the data follows. These 88 organizations built that reality."

— Louis Carter, Founder, Most Loved Workplace® and Best Practice Institute

What the 2026 List Shows

The 2026 list includes 88 certified organizations spanning 40 industries, from Financial Services and Computer Software to Renewable Energy, Veterinary Services, and Advertising. Financial Services leads with 14 represented companies, followed by Computer Software with 10 and Information Technology with 7, demonstrating that the conditions for neurodivergent employees to thrive are being built across sectors as different as construction, hospitality, legal services, and entertainment.

Twenty-nine organizations earned a perfect 5-star rating on the Love of Workplace Index™, meaning neurodivergent employees at those companies reported the highest levels of belonging, advancement, and respect. Among them: Amerant Bank, Petfolk, YouScan, Distinctive Living, Nicklaus Children's Health System, Edmunds, Clune Construction Company, East West Bank, and First Watch Restaurant Group, with 20 additional organizations recognized at the same tier.

The list demonstrates that workplaces where neurodivergent employees thrive are not concentrated in any single sector. They are built, not inherited.

What Top Workplaces for Neurodiversity Actually Do

Based on Love of Workplace Index™ data across certified companies, the organizations that score highest share specific, measurable practices:

Inclusion is measured, not assumed. Top-ranked companies use validated sentiment tools to measure belonging, psychological safety, and advancement opportunity for neurodivergent employees on an ongoing basis.

Environments are designed for how people actually work. The highest-scoring organizations have moved beyond accommodation requests. Flexible communication norms, sensory-aware workspace design, and written process documentation are standard, not exceptions.

Advancement is structural, not just aspirational. Promotion criteria are visible, applied consistently, and reviewed for equity. Neurodivergent employees at these organizations know what growth looks like and trust that the path is real.

Leadership access is real. Neurodivergent employees at these organizations report direct, regular access to leadership through structured and recurring channels.

The culture is consistent. Employees at certified companies do not report a gap between what was promised during hiring and what they experienced after.

Webinar Recording: Neurodiversity at Work — Available Now

Alongside this list release, Most Loved Workplace® hosted a live webinar with Mark French, CHRO at Dalkia Energy Solutions. The session explored what certified organizations are actually doing to create workplaces where neurodivergent employees report belonging, advancement, and real inclusion.

Watch the recording

About the Research

The 2026 Top Most Loved Workplaces® for Neurodiversity list is based on Love of Workplace Index™ assessments completed by employees at certified companies. The Love of Workplace Index™ measures employee sentiment across the SPARK framework: Systemic Collaboration, Positive Vision for the Future, Alignment of Values, Respect, and Killer Outcomes. Companies are recognized when neurodivergent employees score their organization above the validated benchmark for their industry category.

About Most Loved Workplace®

Most Loved Workplace® certifies companies based on the Love of Workplace Index™, a research-backed assessment of employee sentiment developed by Best Practice Institute. Unlike traditional recognition programs that rely on employer submissions, the Love of Workplace Index™ measures actual employee experiences to identify workplaces where people genuinely feel valued, respected, and supported in their growth.

To see the full list: https://bit.ly/42ddRbQ

Companies interested in certification: https://bit.ly/4w3EOw7

Media Contact

Louis Carter, Most Loved Workplace®, 1 9178056413, [email protected], https://mostlovedworkplace.com/

SOURCE Most Loved Workplace®