88% Of Workers Are More Inclined to Apply for a Job if It Is Fully Remote, According to New Virtual Vocations Survey

Laura Spawn, Virtual Vocations, Inc. CEO and co-founder, acknowledged how workers' priorities have shifted. "It's no secret that the employment landscape has changed in recent years. Workers are eager to adopt a more encompassing view of their career paths, as evidenced by most employees asking for greater flexibility within the last year." Spotlighting the importance of a holistic job search journey was Virtual Vocations' goal during its 2023 National Work and Family Month celebration and survey.

"For our 2023 National Work and Family Month event, we chose our theme to emphasize understanding each step, challenge, and triumph that leads jobseekers to the right remote roles for their personal and professional needs," said Spawn. She continued, "No matter your area of expertise or line of work, we all have unique career stories to tell. Some of us may be young and green to the professional world while others are accomplished, experienced workers thinking of retirement or pondering a second-act career."

From October 8–14, working adults across five generations, including Generation Z (8.44%), Millennials (26.45%), Generation X (34.90%), Baby Boomers (29.27%), and the Silent Generation (0.94%), responded to the Virtual Vocations "From Search to Success Survey." Most respondents were aged 43 years or older (65.11%) and self-identified as female (66.42%). Survey questions ranged from subjects like remote work status, employer research, and preferred job search methods to topics including resumes, interviewing, and job offer negotiations.

To learn more and view Virtual Vocations' full 2023 National Work and Family Month "From Search to Success Survey" results, visit: https://www.virtualvocations.com/blog/annual-statistical-remote-work-reports/from-search-to-success-survey-results-533-workers-polled-on-job-search-progress/. Complete survey responses, including a breakdown of answers by generational group, can be found at this URL.

Survey participants submitted their answers on a voluntary basis via the SurveyMonkey online platform. Questions were presented in a variety formats, including multiple choice and checkboxes. Duplicate and incomplete surveys, as well as survey attempts from respondents under 18 years of age, were excluded from Virtual Vocations' data analysis.

ABOUT VIRTUAL VOCATIONS

Founded in 2007 by CEO Laura Spawn and her brother, CTO Adam Stevenson, Virtual Vocations is a small company with a big mission: to connect jobseekers with legitimate remote job openings. To date, Virtual Vocations has helped more than four million jobseekers in their quests for flexible, remote work.

In addition to providing a database of current, hand-screened, and 100% remote job openings, Virtual Vocations offers jobseekers a number of tools to aid in their job searches, including exclusive career courses, downloadable jobseeker content, and career coaching and resume writing services. Virtual Vocations also releases several data-driven reports each year on current trends in remote work.

Virtual Vocations, Inc. is a private, family-owned, and 100% virtual company incorporated in Tucson, Arizona.

