VILNIUS, Lithuania, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 8devices to unveil RobonodeVision, a Qualcomm Dragonwing-powered video UAS data radio platform, in Q4 2026

8devices is developing RobonodeVision – a new ready-to-use unmanned aerial system(UAS)-oriented data radio that will be unveiled in Q4 2026.

RobonodeVision features advanced embedded video processing and edge AI acceleration. In addition to enhanced UAS connectivity and autonomous video processing, companies can leverage on-device AI capabilities to develop proprietary solutions.

The new product is powered by the Qualcomm Dragonwing™ QCS6490 processor, harnessing advanced AI and high-performance video acceleration support.

In Q4 2026, 8devices will provide companies with early access to the RobonodeVision data radio. This high-performance data radio builds on the impressive cutting-edge features of the Dragonwing QCS6490 processor and uses 8devices' proprietary Robosoft software in a ready-to-use enclosed system. The result is a device that makes it easy to enhance UAS connectivity and functionality with embedded video processing, edge AI hardware acceleration, resilient wireless connectivity, and more.

RobonodeVision starts with advanced feature-rich wireless connectivity. The integrated radio and pre-installed Robosoft software provide narrow channel sizes, an extended frequency range, forward error correction, and other features for resilient and flexible UAS connectivity. 3 4-lane MIPI CSI (camera) interfaces and 1 MIPI DSI (display) interface help gather and transmit video data processed by RobonodeVision's embedded video processing and AI/DSP accelerators. Despite these extensive capabilities, 8devices engineers have managed to keep RobonodeVision about the size of an Airpods case and only slightly heavier (90g), making it great for any small aerial vehicle system.

Enterprise-scale UAS developers may value RobonodeVision's modular architecture, which allows adaptation to Dragonwing IQ6, IQ8, or IQ9 processors through carrier PCB design modifications. These processors are all part of the Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.'s Product Longevity Program for IoT, meaning longer support periods to help meet longer customer lifecycle requirements.

An early prototype of this high-performance data radio was first demonstrated at Embedded World 2026 in Nuremberg, Germany. Development is ongoing, with 8devices planning to officially unveil RobonodeVision in Q4 2026.

A limited number of engineering samples are expected to become available around the same time for evaluation by selected partners. Companies interested in early access are encouraged to contact 8devices directly. Additional details on availability and production timelines will be announced closer to launch.

"RobonodeVision is an exciting step forward in the evolution of 8devices' product lineup and in our ability to provide enhanced drone connectivity to our drone manufacturing clients," said 8devices CEO Jonas Sabaliauskas. "This new data radio comes packed with features right out of the box, but tech-savvy clients will be able to push its performance even further by utilizing embedded video/DSP processing and edge AI acceleration to process or analyze video feeds. Our researchers' and engineers' extensive experience with advanced UAS development combined with the new capabilities provided by the Dragonwing platform have allowed us to deliver a really exciting solution that I think our clients will use to develop novel and cutting-edge UAS."

"We're pleased to work with 8devices to showcase RobonodeVision," said Douglas Benitez, Senior Director, Business Development, Qualcomm Europe, Inc. "Powered by the Dragonwing QCS6490 processor, its advanced edge AI, high‑performance, low‑power processing, and superior connectivity make it well suited for next‑generation devices."

Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Qualcomm Dragonwing are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated.

About 8devices

8devices is a networking research and development company that develops and manufactures both custom and off-the-shelf hardware and software solutions for companies and distributors working with tech projects. Since 2016, we have also operated as a Qualcomm Authorized Design Center. Our experience enables us to provide clients with value-added consultation and development services in a range of electronics, networking, and software development fields. Our clients come from all around the world across nearly any industry you can think of. What connects them is the need for dependable connectivity and experienced software and hardware engineering services.

Media Contact

Ginte, 8devices, 370 52001014, [email protected], https://www.8devices.com

SOURCE 8devices