8th Annual Wellness Together Student Mental Wellness Conference Unites Global Leaders in Student Mental Health Movement

"By uniting our voices and expertise, we can make a lasting impact that paves the way for a brighter future for our youth." Post this

Glennon Doyle – Bestselling Author, Activist, and Founder of Together Rising

– Bestselling Author, Activist, and Founder of Together Rising Patrick J. Kennedy – Former U.S. Representative and Founder of The Kennedy Forum

– Former U.S. Representative and Founder of The Kennedy Forum Dr. Diana E. Ramos – California Surgeon General

– California Surgeon General Alberto M. Carvalho – Superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District

– Superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District Drew Robinson – Mental Health Advocate, San Francisco Giants

– Mental Health Advocate, San Francisco Giants Chris Gethard – Comedian, Actor, and Mental Health Advocate

– Comedian, Actor, and Mental Health Advocate Jack McBrayer – Actor, Comedian, and Creator of "Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show"

Three days of 100+ breakout sessions will spark meaningful discussions and provide actionable tools for attendees engaging in education, healthcare, technology, and policy. Among the diverse array of sessions, several stand out as must-attend events:

"Cell Phone Bans & Student Mental Health," a main stage panel with Dr. Smita Malhotra , Los Angeles Unified School District; David Bond , LCSW, Blue Shield of Calif.; leading tech experts Joe Toscano and Fareedah Shaheed

, Los Angeles Unified School District; , LCSW, Blue Shield of Calif.; leading tech experts and "Children & Youth Behavioral Health Initiative (CYBHI): A Blueprint for Transforming Student Wellness," Dr. Sohil Sud , CYBHI Director, leads the panel with other CYBHI experts to discuss how CYBHI is transforming mental health services in schools

, CYBHI Director, leads the panel with other CYBHI experts to discuss how CYBHI is transforming mental health services in schools "This Helps" Podcast live recording with Wellness Together founder Marlon Morgan and former U.S. Representative and Founder of The Kennedy Forum, Patrick J. Kennedy

"I am honored to participate in the Wellness Together Student Mental Wellness Conference and am grateful for the significant opportunity it offers for creating and supporting communities that are taking critical steps towards ensuring every student has access to the mental health support and resources they need to thrive," said former U.S. Representative Patrick J. Kennedy. "By uniting our voices and expertise, we can make a lasting impact that paves the way for a brighter future for our youth."

The Wellness Together Conference not only inspires action but also celebrates ongoing efforts to improve student mental health. In recognition of outstanding contributions, the second annual Wellness Together Mental Health Innovator Award, sponsored by Blue Shield of California, will be presented. This year's recipient is Alberto M. Carvalho, Superintendent of Los Angeles Unified School District, honoring his transformative work and unwavering commitment to driving impact into action that can improve student well-being.

"As we gather for the 8th Annual Wellness Together Conference, we reaffirm our commitment to transforming the landscape of student mental health. This movement is more than addressing challenges; it's about building systems of support that empower every student to thrive. Advocating together with leaders in education, mental health, and policy ensures mental well-being continues to be an integral part of every student's journey."

To learn more about Wellness Together programs and the 8th Annual Wellness Together Student Mental Wellness Conference visit www.wellnesstogether.org. Don't miss this opportunity to be a part of a transformative event dedicated to empowering youth and nurturing mental well-being.

About Wellness Together, Inc.:

Wellness Together is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization committed to providing mental health awareness, advocacy, and access for everyone through evidence-based programs in our schools, workplaces, and communities.

Connect with us at www.wellnesstogether.org, on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Wellness Together Media Contact: [email protected].

Media Contact

Beth Crain, Wellness Together, 1 6122054609, [email protected], www.wellnesstogether.org

SOURCE Wellness Together