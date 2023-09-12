8th Wonder Tea Announces Partnership with Six-Time NFL Bowler Donovan McNabb

"After 13 years as an NFL quarterback, I am always on the lookout for new ways to support my health both mentally and physically. 8th Wonder Tea makes a refreshing chai tea blend that fuels the mind and body." -Donovan McNabb Tweet this

"After 13 years as an NFL quarterback, I am always on the lookout for new ways to support my health both mentally and physically," said Donovan McNabb. "8th Wonder Tea makes a refreshing chai tea blend that fuels the mind and body. Their sparkling tea contains the adaptogen ashwagandha that gives a boost of natural energy while reducing stress, inflammation, and sharpening mental acuity."

Containing real fruit juices, 8th Wonder's functional beverage blends are infused with premium adaptogenic ingredients like mineral and antioxidant-rich moringa and matcha, inflammation combatting turmeric and ginger, immunity strengthening reishi mushrooms, ashwagandha and ginseng for mental acuity and stress management, and nutrient-dense mangosteen. Additionally, 8th Wonder is certified organic, Whole30 approved, non-GMO project verified, paleo, vegan and Kosher certified. Offering gut health and immunity in addition to their delicious taste, 8th Wonder is packed with antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, anti-inflammatory properties, and other benefits that may help reduce inflammation throughout the body and the risk of chronic diseases.

"As a brand with optimal wellbeing and performance as guiding principles, 8th Wonder could not be more thrilled to be working with Donovan McNabb who has consistently been an exceptional advocate for prioritizing healthier lifestyles both on and off the field," commented Reed Rush, CEO and Co-Founder of 8th Wonder Tea. "Donovan is living proof that adaptogens have tangible and applicable roles to play in the world of sports and we are only beginning to scrape the surface of their full import and potential in this sphere. It's very exciting for 8th Wonder to be at the forefront of this revolution with Donovan."

In addition to his accomplishments on the field, McNabb has parlayed his platform off the field to a more expansive audience in both the profit and non-profit worlds including the Donovan McNabb Fund. As someone who continues to battle diabetes, McNabb and the Donovan McNabb Fund have pledged their support to raise awareness of diabetes and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the American Diabetes Association as well as provided scholarships to many students.

During his NFL career, McNabb played 13 seasons as an NFL quarterback, primarily with the Philadelphia Eagles. He was taken by the team with the second overall selection in the 1999 draft and went on to lead the organization to eight postseasons, including five NFC East Division championships, five NFC Championship Games and the team's first Super Bowl appearance in 24 years.

McNabb was selected to six Pro Bowls, was twice named a finalist for the NFL's Man of the Year Award, and finished second in the MVP voting following the 2000 season. An iconic player and one of the most impactful in Eagles' franchise history, McNabb was named to the club's 75th Anniversary Team and was immortalized at a halftime ceremony in September 2013, when the organization retired his No. 5 jersey.

According to the Global Organic Tea Markets latest research report in November 2022, the growing consumer preference for safe, chemical-free, and healthy consumables, is one of the most important factors driving market expansion along with a shift in lifestyle and growing demand from the personal care industry.

Launching on Amazon in November 2022, 8th Wonder has been available at select specialty grocers including Whole Foods in the Rocky Mountain region, Mother's Market and Kitchen and Lassen's Natural Foods and Vitamins in Southern California, and Pop Up Grocer in New York City in addition to their direct-to-consumer e-commerce site.

8th Wonder sparkling adaptogens is more than just another beverage brand, it's an experience. Their sparkling functional beverages are designed to offer an escape from the mundane and act as a catalyst for exploration, rejuvenation, and the rediscovery of simple pleasures. 8th Wonder offers a variety of organic sparkling elixirs that are infused with real fruit essences and nootropic ingredients. 8th Wonder provides energy-boosting antioxidants, mood and cognitive-enhancing botanical extracts, and a range of other benefits supporting optimal physical and mental well-being, all while tasting delicious, naturally. 8th Wonder comes in five flavors and is available on Amazon. For more information on 8th Wonder, visit: https://8thwondertea.com/.

