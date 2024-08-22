The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) sets a high bar for protecting sensitive patient data. While no method can guarantee complete safety, incorporating several key strategies will significantly reduce risks. Post this

The author then suggests priorities for building a multilayer defense and addressing the human factor.

"The Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) sets a high bar for protecting sensitive patient data. While no method can guarantee complete safety, incorporating several key strategies will significantly reduce risks," emphasized Greg Smith, Vice President of Services Delivery at Messaging Architects.

Below are a few excerpts from the article, "9 Best Practices to Prevent a HIPAA Breach and Preserve Patient Privacy."

Strict access controls

"To help ensure that only authorized personnel can view or modify PHI, pay particular attention to access control. This involves strengthening policies and procedures around verifying user identity and then carefully controlling what access each user has."

Incident response plan

"Cyber incidents will happen. But do not let them catch you unprepared. Make a detailed plan in advance for how your organization will manage incidents. An incident response plan will include steps to contain and assess the breach and then eradicate the infection. It will also detail the recovery process and specify how communication will be handled throughout."

Endpoint security

"In addition to securing the network itself, take steps to secure the devices that connect to the network. These include laptops and PCs, tablets, smartphones, and IoT devices. Many of these devices either contain PHI or provide a potential doorway to cyber attack."

Employee training

"Human error represents a significant factor in many breaches. Equip your staff with regular training on HIPAA compliance and security best practices. This will help them understand their role in data protection and reduce the risk of accidental breaches. For instance, when transmitting PHI, employees should only use secure, HIPAA-compliant communication channels."

Partner with Security and Compliance Experts to Prevent a HIPAA Breach

Strict privacy laws combined with an increasingly treacherous cyber security landscape result in a complex regulatory environment. But achieving and maintaining compliance does not have to feel like an insurmountable problem. Steer clear of compliance mistakes by partnering with a compliance expert like Messaging Architects.

