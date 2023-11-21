9 Best Sonos Soundbar Black Friday Deals 2023 [Huge Amazon Saving Deals]

DealsLasso has found all Sonos Black Friday Deals and listed them all in one place including different models

LITTLETON, Colo., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This year, get ready to transform your home's high-end entertainment center with these best Sonos soundbar Black Friday deals. These exclusive huge saving offers on Amazon provide a golden opportunity to elevate your home theater experience.

1. Sonos Arc Soundbar - Black Friday Price: $719 (Save $180) - Amazon

Experience an enveloping sound with the sleek Sonos Arc, featuring Dolby Atmos technology for a realistic, room-filling audio experience. It's perfect for larger living spaces, ensuring every seat is the best seat for festive entertainment.

2. Sonos Beam (Gen 2) - Black Friday Price: $399 (Save $100) - Amazon

Compact yet powerful, the Sonos Beam enhances TV and music experiences without overwhelming your space. Ideal for apartments or smaller rooms, it offers rich, detailed sound, easy setup, and seamless integration with other Sonos products.

3. Sonos Sub - Black Friday Price: $639 (Save $160) - Amazon

Transform your home entertainment with the Sonos Sub, known for its deep, dynamic bass. Its sleek design complements any festive decor, making it an impressive addition to your living space.

4. Sonos Sub Mini - Black Friday Price: $343 (Save $86) - Amazon

Enhance your audio system with the Sonos Sub Mini, delivering deep, dynamic bass in a compact, elegant form. It's the perfect addition to any room, blending seamlessly with your festive decor.

5. Sonos Roam - Black Friday Price: $134 (Save $40) - Amazon

The portable and durable Sonos Roam is ideal for music lovers on the go. Perfect for both indoor and outdoor holiday adventures, it offers high-quality sound, waterproof and shock-resistant build, and easy connectivity.

6. Sonos Amp - Black Friday Price: $599 (Save $100) - Amazon

For audiophiles, the powerful Sonos Amp with 125 Watts per channel is now available at a special holiday price. It powers speakers of any kind and integrates seamlessly with the Sonos ecosystem.

7. Sonos Era 100 - Black Friday Price: $199 (Save $50) - Amazon

The Sonos Era 100, with its crystal-clear, room-filling sound and sleek design, is a stylish addition to any home. It offers effortless audio streaming and intuitive controls.

8. Sonos Ray Soundbar - Black Friday Price: $223 (Save $56) - Amazon

Upgrade your entertainment experience with the Sonos Ray Soundbar. Ideal for movie buffs and music enthusiasts, it offers crystal-clear dialogue and balanced sound, perfect for holiday movie marathons.

9. Sonos Five High-Fidelity Speaker - Special Festive Price - Amazon

Celebrate with the Sonos Five High-Fidelity Speaker, offering crystal-clear sound quality and deep, vibrant bass. Its sleek design makes it a perfect gift for audiophiles.

Check out DealsLasso for these discounted Sonos soundbar Black Friday deals, available until the end of November.

