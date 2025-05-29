9 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Listed in 2025 Washington, D.C., Virginia Super Lawyers

Super Lawyers recognizes nine Greenberg Traurig attorneys in Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

WASHINGTON and TYSONS, Va., May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Four attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP were named to the 2025 Washington, D.C., Super Lawyers list. Additionally, the publication recognized five Greenberg Traurig attorneys on its Rising Stars lists in Washington, D.C., and Virginia. Super Lawyers is an independent rating service of outstanding lawyers from more than 70 practice areas. The firm's attorneys in Washington, D.C., and Northern Virginia have been consistently ranked by the publication.

The selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, according to the Super Lawyers website.

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are included on the Washington, D.C., Super Lawyers list alongside their primary practice area:

Johnine P. Barnes : Employment Litigation: Defense

: Employment Litigation: Defense Adam S. Hoffinger : Criminal Defense: White Collar

: Criminal Defense: White Collar Kenneth M. Minesinger : Energy & Natural Resources

: Energy & Natural Resources Nathan J. Muyskens : Criminal Defense: White Collar

The following Greenberg Traurig attorney is included on the Washington, D.C., Rising Stars list alongside her primary practice area:

Sonali Dohale : International Trade

The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys are included on the Virginia Rising Stars list alongside their primary practice area:

Shirin Afsous : Civil Litigation

: Civil Litigation Robert "Woody" Angle: Business Lit

John S. Jongbloed : Business/Corp.

: Business/Corp. Chelsea Pullen : Business/Corp.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Bruna Brady, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 973.443.3563, [email protected], gtlaw.com

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP