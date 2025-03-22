9 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Recognized in New Jersey Super Lawyers 2025 Edition

The New Jersey Super Lawyers and New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2025 editions recognize nine attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office.

NEW JERSEY, March 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The New Jersey Super Lawyers and New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars 2025 editions recognize nine attorneys from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's New Jersey office. Of these, five are recognized on the New Jersey Super Lawyers list and four are on the New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list. In addition, Shareholder Galit Kierkut was recognized on the "Top 50 Women Super Lawyers" and "Top 100 Super Lawyers" in New Jersey lists.

According to the Super Lawyers website, the selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement.

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the New Jersey Super Lawyers list include:

David Jay

Roger B. Kaplan

Galit Kierkut

Louis Smith

Kevin G. Walsh

Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Stars list include:

Daniel F. Carola

Gregory Coates

Scott P. Humphreys

Kristin Spallanzani

About Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey Office: Established in 2002, Greenberg Traurig's New Jersey office has grown into a team of nationally recognized attorneys who provide legal advice to international, national, and local business and technology clients. The New Jersey office's practice areas include Complex Commercial and Class Action Litigation; Hatch-Waxman Litigation; Pharmaceutical, Medical Device & Health Care Litigation; Product Liability & Mass Torts; Corporate; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; Construction Law; Franchise & Distribution; Immigration & Compliance; Intellectual Property & Technology; Labor & Employment; Real Estate; Tax; and Private Wealth Services. As a significant contributor to the firm's international platform, the New Jersey team offers clients both the know-how and geographic reach of a global law firm combined with the dedication and responsiveness of a local firm.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/

