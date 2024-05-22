9 Lakes of East Tennessee Teams Up with Adventure Anderson County to Promote Powersport Trails to North American Audiences

This region has always been a destination for motorcyclists and ATV riders, but we are increasingly seeing cyclists coming into the area to ride our bike trail systems. Post this

One Mountain- Two Gnarly Experiences:

Windrock Park in Oliver Spring is recognized as being the "best off-road and ATV Park" in America. Boasting over 500 miles of trail in the park with connections to additional trails in nearby Ride Royal Blue's 600,000-acre trail system, Windrock Park's terrain provides all types of powersport riding including dirt bikes, jeeps, and side by sides. Top of the line gear is available for rentals. Stay on site in the campground on in a rental cabin.

Windrock Bike Park is custom made for gravity MTB cyclists. The original downhill trail system was designed by World Cup cyclist, Neko Mullaly and is billed as the "best American training mountain to mimic trail conditions of European World Cup tracks in the Alps, Dolomites and Pyrenees." Shuttles bring riders to the top of the mountain. There are 51 trails ranging from easy to expert only. Rentals are available onsite.

More Cycling Adventures- Choose your Two Wheels.

Motorcycle or bicycle trails, the 9 Lakes Region and Adventure Anderson County boasts some of the best rides on two wheels.

Whether cruising backroads or bucolic farmland, the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee is home to bucket list rides such as the Tail of the Dragon, Cherohala Skyway, and the Devil's Triangle. There are also five national scenic byways connecting the four national park units and an additional five curated, day-trip plans offering a variety of twisties, climbs, and scenic overlooks.

For cyclists, some of the best MTB trails can be found in Adventure Anderson. The Norris Area Trail System along the shorelines of Norris Lake, Haws Ridge in Oak Ridge, and a skills park at Aspire in downtown Clinton provide a variety of trails suitable for novices up to experts. Just up the road and in the 9 Lakes Region, is an IMBA Epic at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area.

"This region has always been a destination for motorcyclists and ATV riders, but we are increasingly seeing cyclists coming into the area to ride our cycling trails," said Julie Graham, Executive Director for the 9 Lakes Region. "Cyclists are looking for options for multiple day adventures. The number of well-designed trail systems in the area, give riders of terrains. The best part of the trail systems is that these trails were designed by and cared for by local riders, who are avid cyclists and trail users."

Adventure on the Water- Chasing Trophy Fish

Trout fishing is a favorite activity in the region, especially along the Clinch River below Norris Dam. The cold waters released by the dam's turbines provide an excellent trout fishery for brown and rainbow trout. Considered one of the best trout streams in the Eastern United States, anglers can wade into the waters of the Clinch River to fish rocky ledges and deep pools. The walk from the parking lot to the river is an easy stroll. Finish the day with a 30 lb. Brown Imperial Ale at the co-located Clinch River Brewery.

Above the dam, Norris Lake is known as one of the southeast's premier destinations for walleye fishing. Spring is an ideal time to fish, as the fish are actively feeding and are found closer to the water surface. Once the summer heat warms the upper waters, fish will hide in the cold depths of the lake and can be fished in deeper waters. Norris Lake is also known for its striper fishing. Striped bass can weigh between 30 to 40 lbs.

To plan a bucket list adventure visit http://www.9LakesEastTN.com or ask for the guide- [email protected] Both the 9 Lakes of East Tennessee and Adventure Anderson County promote Leave No Trace principles when visiting the region.

