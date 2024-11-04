9 Lives Entertainment Announces Feature Adaptation of Festival Favorite Bonding

Following the success of its acclaimed festival run, Bonding is now being developed into a feature-length film by 9 Lives Entertainment. Expanding on the intrigue, tension, and emotional depth of the original short, the adaptation promises to explore themes of legacy, identity, and espionage while captivating audiences anew.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Following the acclaimed festival run of the short film Bonding, 9 Lives Entertainment is proud to announce that development is underway for a feature-length adaptation. Building on the intrigue, tension, and emotional depth of the original, the upcoming feature promises to captivate audiences anew. The adaptation will expand the scope of the original short into a gripping, feature-length exploration of legacy, identity, and espionage.

Premiering at the Academy Award-qualifying St Kilda Film Festival in June 2023, Bonding has since garnered over 70 awards and 70 nominations. The film screened at BAFTA and Canadian Screen Award qualifying events across Scotland, London, Canada, and the United States. It has been praised for its strong performances, suspenseful tone, and layered storytelling. Olivia Balington of Indy Reviews stated, "The ten minutes of narrative could easily be placed within a Hollywood blockbuster, leaving audiences longing to join Dr. John on the next phase of his journey." Similarly, Kristy Strouse of Film Inquiry noted it serves as "a strong foundation for a feature-length project." Film Snobbery hailed the short as "a visually stylish short with clear feature potential," and UK Film Review remarked that it "leaves the audience eager for more."

The film has received accolades across all areas of production, including Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Cinematography, Best Original Music, and more. Additionally, it won the Outstanding Proof of Concept award at the Pitch to Screen Film Festival in New York City.

The upcoming feature will follow Dr. John Flemington, a CIA clinical/forensic psychologist, as he unravels the mystery of his estranged father's identity—none other than the legendary James Bond. His journey takes him through espionage, interstellar communication, and the Gateway Process, a real-world CIA operation developed with the Monroe Institute to explore consciousness beyond the physical world. Blending psychological drama with global intrigue, the film promises a thrilling and thought-provoking experience.

"We're excited to continue Bonding's journey with a feature-length film." Steven Lancaster, Executive Producer at 9 Lives Entertainment, expressed excitement: "This is a unique opportunity to expand on the rich world we've created, and we are actively seeking partners to help bring this vision to life."

Further updates will follow as the project develops.

