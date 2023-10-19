9 Square in the Air is Available for News and Video Features Across the Country

"It's so fun to be a part of something that is building community across the country and around the world. Kids, teens and adults of all athletic abilities can play together and have fun," says Steve Otey, President and Owner of 9 Square in the Air. Post this

9 Square in the Air combines elements of both 9 square on the ground and volleyball to create an ideal atmosphere for connection and fun. 9 Square in the Air is easy to set up, learn and play. It is a popular choice for churches, schools, camps, parks, community groups and more.

"We've found that it's pretty much impossible to play 9 Square in the Air without smiling and laughing. It breaks down walls and builds community," says Otey. "I actually dare people to try to play without smiling when I'm teaching new groups how to play. I've never had someone be able to keep from smiling."

Recently, 9 Square in the Air released a new version of their game for use in backyards or on driveways. 4 Square in the Air, at just 12 x 12 feet, is the ideal size for families hosting a gathering or simply playing a game after dinner.

About 9 Square in the Air

Steve Otey was a junior high youth pastor at a church in St. Louis, Missouri, when he noticed that kids always gravitated to the same games. As a way to build connection and community in the group, he attempted to combine the games the kids always seemed to gravitate towards: 9 square on the ground and volleyball. The resulting game quickly became known as 9 Square in the Air, and before long, churches and schools were requesting their own set. Today, it is estimated that over 3 million people across all 50 states and over 25 countries play 9 Square in the Air.

