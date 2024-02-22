90% of Companies Plan on Hiring Foreigners Remotely in 2024, Study Shows

A new report by Ontop, a global workforce solutions provider, reveals a significant shift towards remote international hiring. The Global Hiring Report 2024, based on a survey conducted in late 2023, highlights that 90% of companies plan to hire remote workers from other countries in 2024. Post this

Expanding talent pool: Businesses seek to access a wider range of skills and experience by recruiting globally.

Cost-effectiveness: Remote work can offer lower labor costs compared to some traditional hiring markets.

Flexibility: Remote teams enable businesses to adapt to changing work patterns and preferences.

The report highlights the importance of compliance in global hiring, as businesses look to navigate the legal and regulatory requirements of different countries. Ensuring compliance is essential to avoid legal and financial penalties, as well as reputational damage.

Payroll and HR outsourcing are also key areas for businesses looking to manage their international teams efficiently. Outsourcing these functions to a global payroll provider can help businesses navigate the complexities of different tax and labor laws, as well as ensure timely and accurate payments for remote workers.

The report's insights are valuable for businesses seeking to adopt a global hiring strategy. As the world becomes increasingly interconnected, businesses need to adapt to a changing talent landscape and embrace the benefits of a diverse workforce. The report provides actionable insights to help businesses navigate the complexities of global hiring and manage their international teams efficiently.

About Ontop:

Ontop is a global company founded in 2020 with a mission to revolutionize the future of work through its innovative suite of financial services. Leveraging advanced payroll, hiring, and onboarding solutions, Ontop empowers organizations worldwide to seamlessly manage their international teams while ensuring compliance and efficiency. With a commitment to driving workforce transformation, Ontop continues to redefine the boundaries of global talent management.

