91 Greenberg Traurig Attorneys Included on 2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars Lists

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ninety-One Greenberg Traurig, LLP attorneys are included on the 2025 New York Metro Super Lawyers and Rising Stars lists. Of these, 56 are included on the "Super Lawyers" list and 35 are on the "Rising Stars" list. In addition, Robert J. Ivanhoe is recognized in the Super Lawyers Top 10 and Top 100 lists.
The selection process is multiphased and includes independent research, peer nominations, and evaluations that identify a high degree of peer recognition and professional achievement, according to the Super Lawyers website.
The following Greenberg Traurig attorneys recognized on the New York Metro "Super Lawyers" list are:
- Farah S. Ahmed
- Daniel Ansell
- Daniel J. Baker
- Hal N. Beerman
- Julie P. Bookbinder
- Scott J. Bornstein
- Philip H. Cohen
- Kathryn C. Cole
- Jeffrey R. Colin
- Richard A. Edlin
- Nathan M. Eisler
- Michael E. Feinstein
- Daniel P. Filor
- David Freylikhman
- Todd H. Girshon
- Jerrold F. Goldberg
- Brian E. Greer
- Nathan A. Haynes
- Caroline J. Heller
- Michael D. Helsel
- Joseph A. Herz
- Nilda M. Isidro
- Robert J. Ivanhoe
- Jason B. Jendrewski
- Kate Kalmykov
- Barbara T. Kaplan
- Glenn S. Kerner
- Glenn A. Kleinbaum
- Gary S. Kleinman
- Kristen J. Lonergan
- Justin A. MacLean
- Steve Mastbaum
- John P. McEntee
- David I. Miller
- Michael A. Nicodema
- David W. Oppenheim
- Thomas Pease
- Breton H. Permesly
- Richard C. Pettus
- Kenneth A. Philbin
- Oscar N. Pinkas
- Rose Cordero Prey
- Stephen L. Rabinowitz
- Joshua L. Raskin
- Keith E. Reich
- Steven C. Russo
- Stephen L. Saxl
- Paul D. Schindler
- Howard S. Schochet
- Jay A. Segal
- Francis J. Serbaroli
- Howard R. Shapiro
- Kenneth M. Sklar
- Jonathan L. Sulds
- Alan N. Sutin
- Edward C. Wallace
Greenberg Traurig attorneys on the New York Metro "Rising Stars" list include:
- Amabely Alderete
- Sarah E. Atlas
- Nicholas T. Barnes
- Charles J. Berk
- Melissa Bryson Bonati
- Peter S. Borock
- Andrea N. Chidyllo
- Dario Ciapponi
- Briana Costa
- Gina Faldetta
- Karen L. Geringer
- Harry Fournaris
- Matthew Handler
- Sung Jin
- Adam Kirschbaum
- Harrison S. Kleinman
- Sarah D. Lemon
- Shaun Levor
- Noah Lindenfeld
- Alexander M. Mandel
- Jarret Meskin
- Leah Pall
- Jessica K. Phillips
- Phillip A. Raymond
- Jean Patrick "JP" Raynal
- Giancarlo Scaccia
- Zachary E. Schelberg
- Danielle Bauer Shelley
- Erik W. Snipas
- Jonathan W. Thomas
- Brian N. Wheaton
- Benjamin Wood
- Wen Xue
- Seung Won "Selina" Yoo
- Anthony Zangrillo
Media Contact
Bruna Brady, Greenberg Traurig, 9734433563, [email protected]
SOURCE Greenberg Traurig
