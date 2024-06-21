91% of Consumers Prioritize Healthcare Experience, Highlighting Importance of Clear Communication and Personalized Care

What people want most from healthcare organizations is to be listened to, communicated to clearly, taken seriously, and provided clear plans of care. Post this

Consumers continue to place importance on being listened to and communicated with clearly, with increased importance placed on being taken seriously and being provided with a clear plan of care.

People will tell others about their good and bad experiences, with 35% not returning to a provider after a bad experience.

37% of people indicated they have used AI, but only 10% have used it for their healthcare needs. Of those, 51% have used AI to help self-diagnose symptoms, the number one reason people use it.

"What people see as important in their experiences remain clear and consistent. People still seek care because their health and wellbeing are important to them," said Jason A. Wolf, PhD, CPXP, President & CEO, The Beryl Institute. "But what they want most from healthcare organizations is to be listened to, communicated to clearly, taken seriously, and provided clear plans of care. These reflections suggest that the importance of focusing on the relational nature of healthcare between patients and providers remains essential."

To access the report, visit: PX Pulse - June 2024

About the PX Pulse Survey

The Beryl Institute – Ipsos PX Pulse represents a first-of-its-kind effort to elevate understanding of the current perspectives on patient experience in U.S. healthcare. This effort regularly captures healthcare consumer perspectives of patient experience in the United States, determines the practices and processes that have the greatest impact and influence on healthcare consumers, and tracks how the market sees patient experience evolving over time.

About The Beryl Institute

The Beryl Institute is a global community of healthcare professionals and experience champions committed to transforming the human experience in healthcare. As a pioneer and leader of the experience movement and patient experience profession for more than a decade, the Institute offers unparalleled access to unbiased research and proven practices, networking and professional development opportunities and a safe, neutral space to exchange ideas and learn from others.

We define the patient experience as the sum of all interactions, shaped by an organization's culture, that influence patient perceptions across the continuum of care. We believe human experience is grounded in the experiences of patients and families, members of the healthcare workforce and the communities they serve.

About Ipsos

Ipsos is one of the largest market research and polling companies globally, operating in 90 markets and employing over 18,000 people.

Our passionately curious research professionals, analysts and scientists have built unique multi-specialist capabilities that provide true understanding and powerful insights into the actions, opinions and motivations of citizens, consumers, patients, customers or employees. Our 75 solutions are based on primary data from our surveys, social media monitoring, and qualitative or observational techniques.

Our tagline "Game Changers" sums up our ambition to help our 5,000 customers move confidently through a rapidly changing world.

Founded in France in 1975, Ipsos has been listed on the Euronext Paris since July 1, 1999. The company is part of the SBF 120 and Mid-60 indices and is eligible for the Deferred Settlement Service (SRD).ISIN code FR0000073298, Reuters ISOS.PA, Bloomberg IPS:FP http://www.ipsos.com

For more information on Ipsos' patient experience and healthcare contributions, you can follow Ipsos Public Affairs on LinkedIn and Twitter (@Ipsosus).

Media Contact

Ola Kirk, The Beryl Institute, 8664882379, [email protected], https://theberylinstitute.org/

SOURCE The Beryl Institute