91% of Young Drivers Graduates avoid Distracted Driving vs 17-21% National Averages

At a time when distracted driving continues to contribute significantly to collisions across North America - including 3,275 fatalities in distraction-affected crashes in the United States in 2023 according to the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) - the findings suggest that predictive, habit-based driver education may offer a scalable prevention solution. Canadian benchmark note: Publicly reported Canadian self-reported driving behaviour surveys conducted by organizations including Transport Canada, CAA, Rates.ca and provincial road safety authorities indicate that only approximately 17–21% of Canadian drivers report driving without distraction.

Predictive Training: A Prevention Strategy, Not Just a Warning

Most distracted-driving initiatives focus on enforcement or public awareness messaging. Young Drivers takes a different approach: train the brain before the behaviour becomes a risk.

Graduates of the program reported strong long-term retention of core defensive habits that directly counter distraction:

97% check blind spots before every lane change

95% adjust speed or position to avoid developing hazards

94% recognize and respond early to traffic flow changes

92% scan vehicles around them for changes in movement

90% maintain safe following distances

80% maintain a 12–15 second eye-lead time

"These aren't compliance behaviours—they're cognitive habits," said Andrew Marek, Chief Growth Officer & Chief AI Officer of Young Drivers of Canada. "When attention is occupied with anticipation, distraction becomes less likely."

Extending Prevention Beyond the Classroom: DriversCoach™ App

To reinforce safe driving habits beyond in-car lessons, Young Drivers has expanded its prevention strategy through the DriversCoach™ Mobile App, a digital companion platform designed to support both new and experienced drivers.

The app integrates:

Interactive micro-lessons focused on hazard perception and predictive scanning

Reinforcement modules for eye-lead time, space management, and blind-spot awareness

Habit-building reminders aligned with the Collisionfree!® Approach

By delivering short, focused training experiences and real-world reinforcement, DriversCoach helps ensure that defensive habits remain active long after formal training ends. "Learning doesn't stop when a student receives their license," Marek added. "DriversCoach helps keep predictive habits sharp - and that's critical to reducing distraction over time."

StreetSmart™: Cognitive Insight Meets Driver Education

Young Drivers has also introduced StreetSmart™, a new cognitive evaluation and personalization platform that assesses how individuals perceive risk, process information, and respond to developing hazards. StreetSmart™ is designed to:

Identify cognitive strengths and gaps related to hazard recognition

Personalize training recommendations

Support long-term behavioural improvement

Rather than treating distraction as a standalone issue, StreetSmart evaluates the underlying cognitive engagement patterns that influence attention, anticipation, and decision-making. "Distracted driving isn't just about devices - it's about cognitive load," Marek explained. "StreetSmart allows us to understand how drivers process risk, and tailor training accordingly."

Extending Prevention Beyond New Drivers: A New Focus on Senior Drivers

Young Drivers of Canada said the survey's results reinforce a broader principle: cognitive engagement reduces risk across all age groups. While distracted driving is often framed as a youth issue, safe driving is strongly tied to hazard perception, visual scanning, decision-making and attention management - skills that matter throughout a driver's lifetime. YDC's goal is proactive support of senior drivers in helping them maintain confidence and independence through cognitive insights and reinforcement with predictive habit refreshers.

Safer Outcomes in the Real World

Notably, the reduction in distracted driving correlates with broader safety outcomes reported in the YDC 2026 Survey of Graduates that completed their driver training more than two years ago, that:

91% report no collisions or only not-at-fault collisions

67% say they have avoided a collision because of a skill learned at YDC

88% report no traffic tickets

80% report no speeding tickets

81% report no collision-related insurance claims

Graduates also report high levels of calmness and confidence:

92% feel more confident behind the wheel

83% say their anxiety was reduced

87% describe themselves as calm while driving

92% report increased awareness as both driver and passenger

A Signal for Policy, Insurance, and Road Safety Leaders

The findings suggest that distracted driving prevention may be more effectively addressed through predictive, habit-based training supported by technology and cognitive insights. To this end survey graduates overwhelmingly support stronger safety measures:

90% believe hazard perception should be emphasized more in government road tests

86% support mandatory formal driver education

86% would participate in refresher training if it reduced insurance rates

69% support telematics or in-vehicle monitoring tools

"If we're serious about reducing distracted driving," Marek concluded, "we need to move beyond warnings and penalties. We need to build attention into the way drivers think."

