92% of Senior Executives Say Good Design is Critical for Revenue Growth

In fact, C-suite and senior managers surveyed by OCTO agreed that growth strategy is the most common design or product development expertise within their organization today (62%), and also the skill set that has the biggest impact on their company's revenue (31%). Other design skills that organizations most typically employ today are user research (50%), industrial design (41%), futurecasting (36%), engineering (33%), and UI/UX (29%).

Since its founding, OCTO has been at the forefront of integrating design into business strategy, helping organizations across various sectors harness the power of design to drive growth and innovation. The release of its 2024 Economics of Design Outlook comes at a pivotal time when industry experts have openly questioned why the design field struggles to consistently demonstrate its value in 'big business' settings.

"In today's evolving market, the role of design must extend far beyond aesthetics—it's a core component of business strategy and growth," said Justin Sirotin, Founder and CEO of OCTO. "The findings from our Economics of Design Outlook highlight the progress that the industry needs to make in this regard in the next decade, but also some considerable strides in recent years, which has us headed in the right direction with the strategic application of design to address complex market demands and drive transformative outcomes."

Other key insights from the outlook include:

Big Bets on Design and Innovation Are Getting Bigger: Two-thirds (66%) of senior executives say that they've built their organization today to innovate at either a breakthrough (39%) or transformational level (27%). Innovating at a breakthrough level means that their organization is using innovation to drive meaningful change in the way they do business, or as a way to give customers something demonstrably new. Innovating at a transformational level is defined as introducing a transformative product or service that creates an entirely new industry/category.

"Generative design is set to transform the industry," Sirotin added. "Machine learning algorithms can now be leveraged to explore vast design spaces and generate optimal solutions based on predefined parameters. "This approach will not only accelerate the iterative design process but also uncover innovative solutions that may have eluded human designers, potentially reshaping the unit economics of the design market."

