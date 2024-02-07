95 Percent Group Announces Acquisition of Morpheme Magic

Morpheme Magic: Lessons to Build Morphological Awareness Grades 4-12 and Morphemes for Little Ones: Bringing the Magic of Language into K-3 Classrooms join the One95 Literacy Ecosystem

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. and BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 95 Percent Group LLC, the trusted source for comprehensive, proven literacy solutions, today announced the acquisition of Morpheme Magic, a company founded by Deborah R. Glaser, Ed.D., to help learners build morphological awareness. Morphological awareness is the ability to recognize, understand and use the units of meaning that make up words, helping build student reading comprehension skills.

"Morphological awareness plays an important role in helping learners decode, build reading fluency and comprehension skills, and develop a strong vocabulary. Research shows that morphological awareness is a strong contributor to reading proficiency," said Laura Stewart, Chief Academic Officer, 95 Percent Group. "The resources that Dr. Glaser created for Morpheme Magic provide teachers with the tools they need to enhance student growth in this important area of literacy skill development."

Morpheme Magic's two supplemental curriculum offerings are Morpheme Magic: Lessons to Build Morphological Awareness Grades 4-12 and Morphemes for Little Ones: Bringing the Magic of Language into K-3 Classrooms, complementing the morphology lessons included in 95 Percent Group's flagship 95 Phonics Core Program®. Morpheme Magic: Lessons to Build Morphological Awareness for Grades 4-12 features 53 lessons, including assessments, covering suffixes, prefixes, roots, and Greek combining forms. Morphemes for Little Ones K-3 provides systematic, structured literacy lessons to help teachers teach morphological awareness appropriately to students.

"More than 40 states have recognized the power of the science of reading by adopting policies that support helping readers build the foundations and advanced skills of language in a structured progression" said Brad Lindaas, CEO, 95 Percent Group. "To provide teachers with the resources they need to successfully implement this proven approach, we are continuing to grow our Literacy Ecosystem through product development and acquisitions of high-quality resources. Morpheme Magic provides a powerful supplement for addressing this important component of literacy development with learners."

"I founded Morpheme Magic in response to teachers who told me that they knew morphological awareness was important but were not sure how to teach it," said Dr. Glaser, who also created Top 10 Tools, a comprehensive science of reading course, part of 95 Percent Group's 2023 acquisition of Tools for Reading. "95 Percent Group is the perfect new home for Morpheme Magic as it will integrate seamlessly into the One95 Literacy Ecosystem and empower even more teachers around the country with a trusted, proven approach to foundational reading skills."

Teachers have reported that Morpheme Magic resources give them the confidence they need to teach morphological awareness. To learn more, visit https://morphememagic.com//.

