95 Percent Group Grows Continuum of Science of Reading Professional Learning With Launch of 95 Foundational Tools for Paraprofessionals, Tutors, and School Staff

According to RAND's 2024 report, "What's Missing from Teachers' Toolkits to Support Student Reading in Grades 3–8," 40 percent of teachers hold misconceptions about how students develop word-reading skills, and nearly half in these grades report their primary source of knowledge about reading instruction comes from personal experiences in the classroom. Almost three-quarters of those say that they need access to more resources to identify and support students with reading difficulties. This need for professional learning is compounded by a U.S. teacher shortage that has increased from 36,000 vacant positions two years ago to 55,000 today. 95 Percent Group expanded its Top 10 Tools suite to include 95 Foundational Tools in order to help schools across the country provide the school community with much-needed science of reading professional learning.

"For the science of reading to be successfully implemented in schools, it truly requires the commitment of the entire school community," said, Laura Stewart, Chief Academic Officer, 95 Percent Group. "Educators and other school community members who complete 95 Foundational Tools will learn about the most current research on the science of reading, how the brain processes text, and practical strategies for instruction across the curriculum. This news is an exciting step in our broader strategy to build our Top 10 Tools offerings to allow schools to provide consistent professional learning in the science of reading at all levels of education."

Top 10 Tools by 95 Percent Group professional learning courses are a key component of the One95 Literacy Ecosystem™, a holistic, immersive system designed to boost educators' understanding of the science of reading to dramatically improve classroom instruction. Used by districts around the country, such as Bozeman Public Schools, Top 10 Tools by 95 Percent Group is a compact, asynchronous, and comprehensive suite of professional learning tools that cover both what to teach and how to teach it. The content is accessible to individual educators, but also provides an efficient and affordable option for schools and districts to support the entire school community in putting structured literacy to work across every classroom.

Top Ten Tools by 95 Percent Group can be completed in just 45 hours. Other, alternative programs in the market are stretched over multiple years. The full Top 10 Tools by 95 Percent Group course includes self-paced, flexible and accessible learning modules and can be taken in two different versions: for 3 PD Credits/CEUs or the more rigorous International Dyslexia Association (IDA) accredited version offering 5 PD Credits/CEUs and eligibility to sit for the KPEERI exam. In addition, educators can earn a Top 10 Tools micro-credential to demonstrate they have achieved a high level of competency in structured literacy instruction.

