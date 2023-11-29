95 Percent Group Introduces 95 Literacy Intervention System

"At 95 Percent Group, we want to empower teachers with knowledge, resources and support to intervene quickly and easily and that's exactly what our new 95 Literacy Intervention System provides." Post this

With the 95 Literacy Intervention System, teachers can identify skill gaps at a granular level using comprehensive digital diagnostic and assessment tools, and then automatically group students at similar skill levels across classrooms, grades and schools. The system connects teachers with targeted resources that align with the unique needs of individual learners and provides them with embedded professional learning to stay current on evidence-aligned structured literacy best practices. Student groups are skills-based so when a student masters that skill, they move out of that group and on to building other skills.

"It can be a big challenge for teachers and schools to identify exactly when and how to help students that aren't able to keep up with core reading instruction. Once we understand this, the next big challenge is how to efficiently address the different needs of many students with limited resources," said Susan Adelmann, Vice President, Digital Platforms, for 95 Percent Group. "The 95 Literacy Intervention System solves this for educators. It is a breakthrough technology for data-driven literacy instruction and a game changer accelerating literacy skills."

The 95 Literacy Intervention System feeds real-time data up to school and district levels, empowering key decision-makers to make informed curriculum and instructional choices and to propagate best practices.

A free webinar, "Introducing 95 Literacy Intervention System," will be held on Tuesday, December 5 and Wednesday, December 6 at 6:30 p.m. CT. 95 Percent Group's Chief Academic Officer Laura Stewart and Vice President of Digital Platforms Susan Adelmann will explore the challenges of efficient intervention management, corresponding best practices and how 95 Literacy Intervention System can make reading development easier for students, teachers and administrators. For more background information on the new system, read the Q&A: Transforming Literacy Intervention with 95 Literacy Intervention System.

95 Percent Group is an education company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers—supplying the knowledge, resources and support they need—to develop strong readers. Using an approach that is based in structured literacy, the company's One95™ Literacy Ecosystem™ integrates professional learning and evidence-based literacy products into one cohesive system that supports consistent instructional routines across tiers and is proven and trusted to help students close skill gaps and read fluently. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly.

