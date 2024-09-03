95 Percent Group Unveils 95 Readables™, Engaging Chapter Books to Support Core and Intervention Instruction

"We developed 95 Readables in response to educators' request for chapter books that align with our 95 Phonics Core Program and 95 Phonics Lesson Library and reinforce vocabulary comprehension and writing practice." Post this

95 Readables for grades 2–5 are aligned with the scope and sequence of 95 Phonics Core Program® and designed for immediate practice of newly acquired skills. 95 Readables for grades 6–8 offer a unique opportunity for striving readers to practice skills and build confidence with chapter books that meet them where they are. Aligned with core skills from 95 Phonics Lesson Library™, these accessible books feature compelling, age-appropriate, and culturally relevant stories—so students receiving intervention can participate in the joy of reading while developing their skills. Each series includes an educator companion with vocabulary guides, comprehension questions, and writing prompts.

For additional information, visit: https://www.95percentgroup.com.

About 95 Percent Group

95 Percent Group is an education company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers—supplying the knowledge, resources, and support they need—to develop strong readers. Using an approach that is based in structured literacy, the company's One95™ Literacy Ecosystem™ integrates professional learning and evidence-based literacy products into one cohesive system that supports consistent instructional routines across tiers and is proven and trusted to help students close skill gaps and read fluently. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly. For more information, visit www.95percentgroup.com.

About Storyshares

Storyshares is a literacy organization focused on supporting striving readers by creating a new shelf in the library specifically for them. The ever-growing Storyshares collection features content that is compelling and culturally relevant for students, teens, and adults, yet still readable at a range of developing reading levels – supported by surrounding training and resources for educators.

Storyshares generates new books by engaging deeply with a global community of writers, bringing together diverse and authentic voices to create representative stories for older readers. With more intriguing and approachable stories to choose from, readers of all ages are improving their skills, and discovering the joy of reading. For more information, visit www.storyshares.org.

