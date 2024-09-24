95 Percent Group Wins Three 2024 Tech & Learning Best for Back to School Awards

"To be recognized so resoundingly is a celebration of the breadth and depth of our science of reading based solutions and a testament to the holistic approach of our ecosystem strategy" Post this

"To be recognized so resoundingly is a celebration of the breadth and depth of our science of reading based solutions and a testament to the holistic approach of our ecosystem strategy," said Brad Lindaas, CEO, 95 Percent Group. "As we continue to implement our digital strategy and increase the impact of our solutions, our commitment remains to ensuring that everything we offer has a firm foundation in research and learning science."

95 Percent Group's 2024 Best for Back to School winners are:

95 Literacy Intervention System is a digital system that integrates diagnostic assessments, automated grouping tools, and instructional resources into one powerful system designed to ensure each student gets the right instruction at the right time. Identifying and closing skill gaps early is critical and provides a strong foundation for reading success. With this system, teachers can quickly diagnose phonemic awareness and phonics skill deficits, automatically group students at similar skill levels, and clearly see each student's progress across 15 key skills. Centralized analytics at the student, school, and district level support enhanced collaboration and provide a 360-degree view into what's working for each student.

95 RAP is an intensive, small group reading intervention that integrates a structured approach to instruction, smart technology, and personalized teacher professional development. It is a fast-paced, easy-to-use solution for keeping students engaged and teachers informed with real-time data to personalize instruction. This individualized, small group reading intervention program is designed for intervention-resistant readers. Backed by comprehensive professional learning, the direct, explicit, mastery-based instruction supports progress in phonological awareness, phonics, fluency, vocabulary, and comprehension.

Designed to help educators build their understanding of the science of reading, Top 10 Tools by 95 Percent Group is a compact, asynchronous, and comprehensive suite of professional learning tools that covers both what to teach and how to teach it. It is accessible to individual educators, but it is also an efficient and affordable option for schools and districts to support all teachers in improving instruction and put structured literacy to work across every classroom. The 10 course modules cover all areas of literacy and help teachers master systematic and explicit literacy instruction in 45 hours, immersing them in the science of reading with practical, real-world learning that connects directly to the classroom. Top 10 Tools can be taken in two versions: for 3 PD Credits/CEUs or the more rigorous International Dyslexia Association (IDA) accredited version. Educators can also earn a Top 10 Tools micro-credential to demonstrate they have achieved a high level of competency in structured literacy instruction.

About 95 Percent Group

95 Percent Group is an education company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers—supplying the knowledge, resources, and support they need—to develop strong readers. Using an approach that is based in structured literacy, the company's One95™ Literacy Ecosystem™ integrates professional learning and evidence-based literacy products into one cohesive system that supports consistent instructional routines across tiers and is proven and trusted to help students close skill gaps and read fluently. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly. For more information, visit www.95percentgroup.com.

About Tech & Learning

For over 35 years, Tech & Learning has been – and continues to be – the leading resource for K-12 leaders. Its publications, websites and events provide factual and evaluative information on trends, products, and strategies to educators who purchase technology products in their districts and schools. Tech & Learning delivers the highest quality content and essential resources to manage, train, and teach technology. For more information, visit www.TechLearning.com.

