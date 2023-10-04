95 Percent Group's Multisyllable Routine Cards Package Earns Product Certification for Research-Based Design for Instructional Learning Products from Digital Promise

"Earning this product certification from Digital Promise provides educators with a rigorous, reliable third-party endorsement for our Multisyllable Routine Cards," Tweet this

"At 95 Percent Group, we are steadfast in our commitment to demonstrating the efficacy of our products and have a strong track record to show for it. Earning this product certification from Digital Promise provides educators with a rigorous, reliable third-party endorsement for our Multisyllable Routine Cards," said Brad Lindaas, CEO. "As we innovate and develop new science of reading-based instructional solutions, we will also continue to invest in research to provide evidence of their effectiveness."

To earn this certification, 95 Percent Group submitted evidence to Digital Promise confirming the connection between learning sciences and the design of its Multisyllable Routine Cards. In addition, the company demonstrated its commitment to making its robust research base accessible to educators.

"There are more than 8,000 products used in K-12 schools and fewer than 1 percent have earned this recognition," said Rachel Schechter, Ph.D., Learning Experience Design (LXD) Research, who helped prepare the application.

"Educators and researchers continue to uncover important insights about how people learn," said Christina Luke Luna, Chief Learning Officer, Pathways and Credentials at Digital Promise. "Digital Promise's Research-Based Design Product Certification recognizes the edtech products that incorporate research about learning into their design and development. Congratulations to 95 Percent Group for demonstrating that research informs product design."

The Research-Based Design Product Certification uses a competency-based learning framework, developed in consultation with Digital Promise's Learner Variability Project advisory board, expert researchers in the Learning Sciences field, and nearly 50 educators across the United States.

Through product certifications, educators can narrow their options as they select products based on research about learning before trying them out in their classrooms. Digital Promise launched the Research-Based Design Product Certification in February 2020, certifying more than 60 products to date.

About 95 Percent Group

95 Percent Group is an education company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers—supplying the knowledge, resources and support they need—to develop strong readers. Using an approach that is based in structured literacy, the company's One95™ Literacy Ecosystem™ integrates professional learning and evidence-based literacy products into one cohesive system that supports consistent instructional routines across tiers and is proven and trusted to help students close skill gaps and read fluently. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly.

For additional information on 95 Percent Group, visit: https://www.95percentgroup.com.

About Digital Promise

Digital Promise is a nonprofit organization that builds powerful networks and takes on grand challenges by working at the intersection of researchers, entrepreneurs, and educators. Our vision is that all people, at every stage of their lives, have access to learning experiences that help them acquire the knowledge and skills they need to thrive and continuously learn in an ever-changing world. For more information, visit the Digital Promise website and follow @digitalpromise for updates.

About LXD Research

Learning Experience Design Research is an independent evaluation and research firm within Charles River Media Group focusing on educational programs. It specializes in research communication, study validation and the design and execution of ESSA-aligned research studies. Visit www.LXDResearch.com.

Media Contact

