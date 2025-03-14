95 Percent of Contract Managers Are Open To Using AI, per Recent CobbleStone® Survey

"Our findings clearly indicate that contract professionals are ready to embrace the transformative power of AI." - Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software. Post this

Further breaking down the 95 percent of those open to using contract AI:

29 percent responded that they would fully embrace contract artificial intelligence.

49 percent responded that they would use contract AI for some basic tasks.

17 percent were open to using contract AI but expressed the desire for caution.

Contract managers are increasingly open to using contract artificial intelligence due to its ability to boost efficiency, reduce errors, improve risk management, and automate tasks. This can ultimately lead to cost savings and better overall contract lifecycle management.

Developments in generative AI have excited many contract managers as well. CobbleStone Software's VISDOM+ generative AI, for instance, provides:

generative AI-based contract clause generation and the ability to save generated clauses to one's pre-approved library.





a user-friendly chatbot to ask legal operations-related questions and CLM system-related questions.





streamlined review of high contract risk findings, generative AI-powered suggestions, and confirmed matches between the new contract and the pre-approved clause library.





the ability to determine positive, negative, or neutral facts about newly introduced contracts to help with visibility and strategy.

"Our findings clearly indicate that contract professionals are ready to embrace the transformative power of AI," said Bradford Jones, VP of Sales & Marketing at CobbleStone Software.

"At CobbleStone, we're committed to providing innovative AI-driven solutions that empower organizations to streamline their contract processes, mitigate risk, and achieve greater efficiency."

