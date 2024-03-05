95 Percent of Industrial Professionals Using Extended Reality (XR) Feel Safer on the Job, HTC VIVE Survey Finds

"We've seen very healthy momentum of XR solutions in the manufacturing and industrial sector. Our latest report shows that broadscale XR adoption in this industry is a matter of 'when,' not 'if,'" said Daniel O'Brien, GM of Americas at HTC VIVE. Post this

Additional key findings from the report include:

Among manufacturers already using XR, 70% have implemented it in training, decreasing the need for costly and potentially dangerous in-person exercises.

XR's use cases in manufacturing are still being discovered; 40% of respondents said they see future potential in areas such as inventory management and maintenance and repair.

Improved training is a powerful motivator for adoption, but so is improved efficiency; 67% of companies have integrated XR for this reason.

"We've seen very healthy momentum of XR solutions in the manufacturing and industrial sector. Our latest report shows that broadscale XR adoption in this industry is a matter of 'when,' not 'if,'" said Daniel O'Brien, GM of Americas at HTC VIVE. "Not only is XR an incredible tool for training manufacturing professionals and making them safer, it also results in significant time and cost reductions. This gives manufacturing firms using XR now or in the future a competitive advantage."

Download "The State of Extended Reality in Manufacturing" report to learn more about the use of XR in the manufacturing sector.

About HTC VIVE

HTC VIVE is the premier extended reality (XR) platform and ecosystem that creates true-to-life XR experiences for businesses and consumers. The VIVE ecosystem delivers premium XR hardware, software, and content. VIVE Business encompasses best-in-class XR hardware, Business Device Management System (DMS), and software and solutions including VIVERSE for Business, VIVE Location-Based Software Suite (LBSS), VIVE Business Streaming (VBS), and VIVE Business Training (VBT) for SMB and enterprise customers. For more information, please visit business.vive.com.

