95 Phonics Lesson Library Meets Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) Standards of Evidence for Grades 4-5

Rigorous independent efficacy research demonstrates power of 95 Phonics Lesson Library to guide grade 4-5 students to grade-level

LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today 95 Percent Group LLC, the trusted source for comprehensive, proven literacy solutions, announced that its 95 Phonics Lesson Library™ is now listed on the Evidence for ESSA website for Tier 2, small-group instruction, for grades 4-5. The rating confirms the program's research meets federal standards under the Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA) for demonstrating evidence of efficacy. In 2022, 95 Phonics Core Program® by 95 Percent Group also earned ESSA listing for Tier 1 Instruction.

Based at Johns Hopkins University's Center for Research and Reform in Education, Evidence for ESSA was established following the 2015 Congressional approval of the federal act and provides independent, authoritative information on program research that meets the ESSA evidence standards. As a leading resource in the field, the website enables educators and communities to select effective instructional tools to improve student outcomes.

"Our continued, strategic investment in research both provides us with the information we need to continue to grow and develop our product offerings and demonstrates to educators the power of our programs to accelerate literacy skill development for all students," said Brad Lindaas, CEO, 95 Percent Group. "We are excited to expand our listings on the highly respected Evidence for ESSA to include supporting intervention for students in grades 4-5."

95 Phonics Lesson Library provides teachers with the tools to guide students to grade-level mastery. This evidence-based program for intervention offers three levels of instruction and easy-to-use, fully prepared lessons. As a precision tool, 95 Phonics Lesson Library gives students the targeted intervention they need to fill specific skill gaps.

LXD Research founder Rachel Schechter, Ph.D., said, "Much of the current focus of science of reading has been on the earlier elementary grades. Our recent research demonstrates the ways that 95 Percent Group programs are effective instructional and intervention tools for students in grades 4-5."

In the study that earned 95 Phonics Lesson Library Evidence for ESSA approval, two schools in Ohio's Youngstown City School District implemented the program with students in grades 4-5. At mid-year, LXD found that 7 percent more 4th graders and 13 percent more 5th graders were on or above benchmark compared to their peers in other district schools that were not using the program.

"Educators making decisions about science of reading aligned materials for their students are faced with complex and time-consuming decisions. They need to ask questions, such as 'Is this program evidence-based?' and 'Will it move the needle for our students?" 95 Percent Group has made a long-term investment in independent research they can trust, in order to put that information at their fingertips," said Amy Boza, Ph.D., director of research at 95 Percent Group. "In addition, the work has been highlighted at both national and international academic conferences including IDA."

About 95 Percent Group

95 Percent Group is an education company whose mission is to build on science to empower teachers—supplying the knowledge, resources, and support they need—to develop strong readers. Using an approach that is based in structured literacy, the company's One95™ Literacy Ecosystem™ integrates professional learning and evidence-based literacy products into one cohesive system that supports consistent instructional routines across tiers and is proven and trusted to help students close skill gaps and read fluently. 95 Percent Group is also committed to advancing research, best practices, and thought leadership on the science of reading more broadly. For more information, visit www.95percentgroup.com.

About LXD Research

LXD Research is an independent evaluation, research, and consulting division within Charles River Media Group focusing on educational programs. They design rigorous research studies, multifaceted data analytic reporting, and dynamic content to disseminate insights. Visit www.LXDResearch.com.

