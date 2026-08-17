97-Year-Old Laguna Beach Author Lucetta Kallis Releases Don't Die Yet Diet: How to Lose 10 Pounds in 14 Days

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- At an age when most people have long since retired, 97-year-old Laguna Beach resident Lucetta Kallis is proving it's never too late to pursue a new dream. Her first book, Don't Die Yet Diet, is now available on Amazon and offers readers a practical, encouraging approach to healthier living through simple, sustainable habits. Drawing from a lifetime of experience, Don't Die Yet Diet encourages readers to make meaningful lifestyle changes without complicated rules or unrealistic expectations. The book is designed to inspire people to improve their health one step at a time. "I wanted to share ideas that have helped me appreciate living well and encourage others to take better care of themselves," said Lucetta Kallis. Publishing a first book at 97 is an inspiring reminder that purpose, creativity, and the desire to help others have no age limit. Don't Die Yet Diet reflects Kallis's belief that it's never too late to make positive changes or to share a lifetime of wisdom with others. Readers can learn more about Lucetta Kallis, purchase the book on Amazon, or visit https://www.dontdieyetdiet.com for additional information.