98% of U.K. Frontline Workers Face Customer Incivility: Axonify Survey Reveals Urgent Need for Enhanced Training

Several factors contribute to this rise in customer rudeness. Key among them are rising prices (85%), customer-centric policies that have fostered a skewed sense of entitlement (85%) and frustrations from long wait times due to understaffing (81%).

Despite feeling supported by management—75% affirm this—many frontline workers highlight inadequate training as a major issue. The survey reveals significant gaps in conflict management training:

52% say current programs fail to address real-world scenarios effectively.

41% feel training focuses too much on company policy rather than practical skills.

32% note that training occurs only during onboarding and isn't reinforced.

"Our data shows a troubling disconnect between the demands faced by U.K. frontline staff and the support they receive," says Carol Leaman, CEO and Co-Founder of Axonify "Businesses must invest in continuous scenario-based training tailored to real-world challenges to enhance both employee safety and customer satisfaction."

In addition to highlighting these challenges, the survey provides insights into potential solutions. Frontline workers overwhelmingly call for more training to deal with violent situations (82%), de-escalation training for handling rising cost disputes (79%) and managerial visibility to deter and assist during difficult situations (70%). Furthermore, opportunities for scenario-based training (50%) and the integration of ongoing training into shifts (39%) are seen as critical for preparedness.

"Empowering frontline workers with effective training and support systems is crucial," Leaman added. "Together, we can improve the working atmosphere, keeping employees motivated and confident in handling difficult customer interactions."

Survey methodology: Axonify surveyed 346 retail, hospitality, and food and beverage frontline workers above the age of 18 in the U.K. using the online insights platform Pollfish. This survey was completed in March 2025.

