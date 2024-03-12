98% of US Fortune 500 firms now leverage mentoring programs as industry leaders seek innovative and measurable solutions for employee engagement, upskilling, and DEI

98% of US Fortune 500 firms now have mentoring programs, showcasing an undeniable commitment to employee development, engagement, and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives, according to MentorcliQ's 2024 Mentoring Impact Report. Post this

MentorcliQ's 2024 edition of the Mentoring Impact Report offers critical new insights not just on the impact of mentoring within the US Fortune 500 but also on DEI. Of note is the increasing diversity within the CEO's chair. The new edition of the Mentoring Impact Report shows that women and individuals from historically underrepresented groups now account for 23% of CEOs in the US Fortune 500, up from 20% a year ago. Additionally, MentorcliQ found that 100% of companies run by women have mentoring programs, a signal that women-led organizations are among the most supportive of employee development, engagement, and inclusion.

"The data is fairly conclusive: Mentoring reached a saturation point among the Fortune 500. The only question is, what's next? The data points to a clear expansion of DEI among industry leaders, with an invigorated focus on measurability for development and engagement programs like ERGs and mentoring," said Gracey Cantalupo, Chief Marketing Officer at MentorcliQ.

"In conversations with our Fortune 500 clients, we've seen consistent alignment that the next step in their strategy is to continue expanding these programs for broader organizational reach, measuring success in a way that's clearly tied to organizational goals, and tying their development strategies to other types of traditionally harder-to-measure programs, such as ERGs. What we're hearing is a strong push toward creating a more cohesive development and engagement strategy that more directly impacts the bottom line."

Additional insights from the report point to why this matters to organizations focused on revenue growth through employee engagement, development, and retention:

Companies with visible mentoring programs were over 2X more profitable

100% of companies recognized for their approach to Diversity by Fair360 had both ERGs and mentoring programs

83% of companies new to the Fortune 500 list already had mentoring programs

The rapid expansion of mentoring as a flexible and measurable approach to employee engagement, development, and retention is a response to multiple factors:

An historic decline in employee productivity, engagement, and job satisfaction

A rise in skills gaps

Persistent recruiting and hiring difficulties

"Mentoring has consistently proven effective in helping companies solve many of their biggest employee-related challenges," Cantalupo explained. "Not only have we witnessed structured mentoring lower turnover by as much as 75% among employees who participate in these programs, but we've also seen participants consistently express satisfaction with these programs at a rate of 90% or more. That these companies are also taking the success they've seen with mentoring and merging this approach into their DEI programs is a testament to how successful structured mentoring has become at producing positive and repeatable results."

About the Report

MentorcliQ provides mentoring services to enterprises globally. This visibility allows for unique insight into the number and type of mentoring programs currently running in US Fortune 500 companies. We combined this with deep-level investigation into visible mentoring programs at all 2023 Fortune 500 companies by examining public statements and documentation, company website pages, corporate responsibility documents, and other areas where viable evidence of active mentoring programs may exist. All other data insights were also obtained and combined from publicly available sources. Data for this report was collected between June of 2023 and February of 2024.

About MentorcliQ

MentorcliQ is the gold standard in employee mentoring software. Our enterprise platform and mobile app leverage scientific matching and an award-winning approach to consistently deliver 20X ROI to our global clients. MentorcliQ powers innovative talent strategies for global Fortune 1000 and DiversityInc Top 50 organizations that are building inclusive cultures and delivering unmatched employee engagement, development, and retention through mentoring. With a proven track record of delivering high-quality program experiences, MentorcliQ's results-driven approach combines cutting-edge technology with mentoring best-practice expertise to improve employee engagement and increase employee retention by as much as 75 percent, allowing our client to fulfill their global talent strategies. To learn more about how MentorcliQ can help deliver results to your organization, visit https://www.mentorcliq.com/

