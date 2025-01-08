983 Group Formed to Deliver Results-Oriented Communications for Leading Technology and Health Innovators

New Entity Combines Superior Public Relations and Next Step Communications, Two Award-Winning Chicago and Boston-based Agencies

CHICAGO and BOSTON, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, Chicago-based Superior Public Relations and Boston-based Next Step Communications are announcing a partnership and rebrand to 983 Group to deliver strategic B2B communications and digital marketing for technology and health innovators. With over a decade of individual agency achievements, Superior Public Relations and Next Step Communications are working together to deliver a fresh approach that helps clients scale, meet measurable growth objectives, and maximize their return on investment.

"With 983 miles between our two groups of seasoned experts, we recognize the power of bringing these bright minds together as one to enhance our services and better support businesses at all stages," said Aimée Eichelberger, principal and CEO of 983 Group. "While our name and look may be changing, our dedication to partnering with companies to deliver superior service remains the same. We are excited to take the next step to address what we know companies are looking for in their marketing partner."

"As a longtime client, I see the formation of 983 Group as an exciting milestone in the evolution of both agencies," said Kristy Campbell, COO of Rev1 Ventures. "Aimée and her team excel at combining exceptional storytelling with a true partnership approach. As an extension of our team, they consistently produce meaningful results. I'm confident the Next Step Communications team will continue to bring fresh perspectives and complementary skill sets to this new venture."

Both firms have a track-record of successfully supporting high-growth companies. With this collaboration, 983 Group is expanding services to help more businesses realize the ROI of PR and marketing, including connecting strategic storytelling with critical marketing initiatives like lead generation and customer conversion.

"Our clients partner with us to engage key audiences through earned media and integrated organic and paid digital strategies," said Nigel Smith, president and principal of 983 Group. "We see earned media as the foundation, and extending its value through targeted digital campaigns ensures it drives lead generation and supports the entire customer journey. The real excitement lies in transforming prospects into revenue through strategic 983 Group initiatives."

983 Group focuses on a transparent and collaborative process that centers around results, and aligns with each company's business goals. The team invests the time to thoroughly understand the unique nuances of each client and advocate for the programs that achieve the right marketing objectives.

"Over the past six months, we've been building the foundation of 983 Group by integrating teams and aligning our cultures," said Cassie Smith, principal and chief operating officer of 983 Group. "Today's announcement marks an exciting step forward for our expanded team and our shared vision. We're energized to continue delivering exceptional work for our valued clients and to forge new partnerships with the same dedication to craft excellence."

983 Group takes a hybrid-office approach, combining a physical office with a remote team that supports time zones and clients across the country. The rebrand includes the launch of a new visual identity and blog - for more information on the company's story, read more on the website.

About 983 Group

983 Group is the results-oriented communications partner for technology & health innovators. With a seasoned and nimble team that spans coast to coast, 983 Group brings together senior-level experts in PR and marketing to support companies through the lifecycle of their story and business. By connecting strategic storytelling with critical marketing initiatives like lead generation and customer conversion, 983 Group collaborates with companies to demystify public relations and deliver real ROI. For more information, visit https://983group.com/.

Media Contact

Nigel Smith, 983 Group, (781) 308-3317, [email protected]

SOURCE 983 Group