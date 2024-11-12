9brains Joins Vanta's Managed Service Provider Partner Program

"With over 30 compliance analysts specializing in standards like ISO 27001 and SOC 2, 9brains is thrilled to partner with Vanta. Together, we're committed to helping clients achieve regulatory compliance faster with scalable, robust solutions," said Sravan Ankaraju, CEO of 9brains. Post this

Vanta is the leading trust management platform that helps simplify and centralize security and compliance for organizations of all sizes. Over 8,000 companies including Atlassian, Chili Piper, Flo Health and Quora rely on Vanta to build, maintain and demonstrate their trust—all in a way that's real-time and transparent.

9brains brings together over 30+ seasoned compliance analysts, with the majority being U.S. veterans, who are driven by a mission of protecting organizations from evolving cyber and regulatory threats. Compliance and risk management go beyond mere checkboxes at 9brains; they're viewed as strategic pathways to innovation and long-term business value. This approach allows us to deliver customized solutions designed to prepare businesses for current and future challenges.

9brains services span a comprehensive range of offerings, from Advisory— guiding businesses through GRC frameworks like ISO 42001 and AI/Cyber Risk to expedite authorizations and reduce operational burdens—to Assessments that simplify compliance through automated PCI, ISO, HIPAA and SOC 2 evaluations. Additionally, the Security & Data Privacy services include penetration testing, red teaming, and vulnerability management, ensuring rigorous protection against security vulnerabilities while complying with industry standards like PCI DSS. The Training programs, including Phishing Testing & Training, to build employee resilience against phishing threats, safeguarding both personal and corporate data.

"We're thrilled to welcome 9brains to our MSP Partner Program, which offers the fastest and simplest approach to continuous security monitoring and automated compliance for managed service providers," said Elliot Goldwater, VP of Partnerships, Vanta. "By putting Vanta's market-leading platform as the cornerstone of their security managed service offering, 9brains can expand their clients' security with trust management, while building their own competitive advantage."

At the foundation of the MSP Partner program is Vanta's trust management platform that simplifies and centralizes security program management by providing full visibility into an organization's risk. Vanta enriches those findings with contextual data, and helps organizations remediate issues and track progress as a single source of truth for their security posture. Vanta's MSP Partner Program features a multi-tenant management console, world-class partner support and flexible billing integration — making it seamless for partners to deliver value to their clients while scaling up their business. For more information about Vanta's MSP Partner Program, visit: https://www.vanta.com/msp

Vanta's Service Provider ecosystem strengthens customers' security posture by partnering with the most prominent virtual Chief Information Security Officers, managed security service providers, and advisory/consulting firms. With Vanta as their foundational tool, partners are able to offer an expansive breadth and depth of security offerings, increasing overall client satisfaction.

