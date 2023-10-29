9th Annual Desi Comedy Fest Returns to Northern California

Saturday November 4th 7pm at Santa Clara Convention Center & Sunday November 5th 7pm at Cobb's Comedy Club in San Francisco CA

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This November, San Francisco Bay Area-based comedians Samson Koletkar and Abhay Nadkarni bring you the 9th annual "Desi Comedy Fest", a comedy festival featuring some of the funniest and most talented South Asian comedians.

"We are excited to schedule this year's fest on Diwali, the festival of lights. After last year's roaring success of the fest shows on Diwali, we are thrilled to present the fest on occasion of Diwali again. We return to some of our favorite venues in the Bay Area, the Santa Clara Convention Center theater, and the world-famous Cobb's Comedy Club in SF," says Abhay, one half of the brains behind the fest. Abhay recently appeared on the Just For Laughs comedy festival in Montreal, one of the most prestigious comedy festivals in the world. He has also appeared on NBC, CBS, SF SketchFest, Audible's "America from Abroad" with Rob Delaney, & featured in the Huffington Post.

"We showcase a diverse lineup of South Asian comedians every year and this year is no different. The comedians this year come from all over America and represent diverse mixed backgrounds including, Haitian, Caribbean, Iranian, Pakistani, and Indian! As always, we handpicked the venues and the comedians that fit into our brand of comedy festival experience," says the world's only Indian Jewish standup comedian, and Desi Comedy Fest co-founder and host, Samson Koletkar. Samson was named in "Top 10 Indian-Origin Comedians of the Last Decade" by BookMyShow, "10 Indian Comedians Who Found Success in the U.S." by Silicon India, has been featured on NPR, NBC, CBS, NDTV, The Times of India, Indian Express, Ha'aretz, Asian Jewish Life, and his clean comedy has been described as cerebral, witty, & refreshing, most enjoyed by those who prefer caffeine over alcohol.

Joining Samson and Abhay in this year's fest are Aurora Singh (Haitian-Indian from Sacramento, has featured on Sirius XM & ABC's The 100K Pyramid), Imran G (Former rocket scientist turned comedian, featured on Outside Lands, NBC, and host of Space Talks: A virtual reality show about space), Kavita Singh (Creator of BitchFest, a monthly woman/queer comedy showcase in Berkeley), Omid Singh (Iranian-Indian from Los Angeles, performed at New York Comedy Festival and Maz Jobrani's favorite road opener), Priya Guyadeen (Caribbean-Indian, winner of the Jokers Theatre and Comedy Club Comedy Competition, and Producer's Pick at the 2021 Comedy Fringe Festival), Priya Puram (Finalist in Alameda Comedy Club's New Faces competition), Raj Suresh (From NYC with a comedy special, "Break The Leg" produced by Comedy Dynamics available on AppleTV, YouTube, Prime Video, Google Play, Vimeo and more), Rubi Nicholas (Pakistani-American, Winner of Funniest Mom in America on Nickelodeon and featured on Good Morning America, Inside Edition, New York Times, HuffPo, & has a TEDx talk),

The Desi Comedy Fest will have 2 shows on Saturday November 4 7pm at Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Pkwy, Santa Clara CA 95054 & Sunday November 5 7pm at Cobb's Comedy Club, 915 Columbus Ave, San Francisco CA 94133. Check full fest details and buy tickets on www.DesiComedyFest.com.

Shows are recommended for ages 18 & over. Tickets range from $35 - $45 & can be purchased at www.DesiComedyFest.com.

