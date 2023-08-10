Air Cargo Tech Summit Announces Brussels Airport as Host Partner

New York (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Air Cargo Tech Summit is proud to announce its partnership with Brussels Airport, a leading European cargo hub and global player in the airfreight industry, as the official host partner for the annual event — taking place Sept. 18-19, 2023, at the Marriott Brussels Grand Place.

The Air Cargo Tech Summit, which brings together key players, stakeholders, and experts from the air cargo and logistics sectors, is a highly anticipated gathering that will focus on the latest innovations, cutting-edge technologies, and transformative solutions within the air cargo industry. Brussels Airport's long-standing commitment to embracing technological advancements and enhancing efficiency in airfreight operations makes the partnership a natural fit.

The 2023 Air Cargo Tech Summit will feature a dynamic lineup of renowned speakers and thought leaders who will share their insights on a wide range of topics, including automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, sustainability, and e-commerce. Speakers include Brian Hodges, Managing Director of Strategy & Planning, at American Airlines Cargo, and Sebastien Podgorski, Senior Manager of Cargo Digital, at Air Canada Cargo. Attendees will gain valuable insights into the latest trends and emerging technologies that will shape the future of air cargo transportation.

This partnership underscores Brussels Airport's dedication to staying at the forefront of the air cargo sector and its proactive approach to fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among industry stakeholders. By hosting the Air Cargo Tech Summit, Brussels Airport solidifies its position as a hub of innovation and excellence in the world of airfreight.

About Air Cargo Tech Summit:

Air Cargo Tech Summit, presented by Air Cargo Next, will take place Sept. 18-19 at the Marriott Brussels Grand Place. The second-annual event will provide participants with the basis for technological improvements in each area of airfreight logistics.

Air Cargo Tech Summit focuses on the latest developments in digital transformation and technology affecting the airfreight sector. Air Cargo Next is at the nexus of this industry evolution, covering the technology that will aid freight forwarders, shippers, and airlines in improving their operations and the overall industry.

About Brussels Airport:

Brussels Airport is one of Europe's most significant air cargo hubs, strategically located at the crossroads of major international trade routes. With state-of-the-art facilities and an efficient logistics infrastructure, the airport plays a pivotal role in connecting businesses across the globe. Brussels Airport's commitment to sustainability, innovation and customer service has earned it recognition as a preferred choice for air cargo operations.

Valentina Garcia, Royal Media, https://royalmedia.com/, 1 3322826290, [email protected]

SOURCE Royal Media