Parkwood Home Care Expands Its CARE Services to Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Nova Scotia, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Parkwood Home Care is excited to expand its Home CARE services to Bridgewater, Nova Scotia. Currently serving the Halifax and Dartmouth areas, Parkwood Home Care is one of Nova Scotia's most trusted home care providers. Their services include a number of different CARE programs for Canada's seniors and disabled persons.

They offer in-home, veterans, and companion CARE, as well as additional CARE solutions. These programs include services such as personal care, light housekeeping, meal preparation, and shopping to give clients access to health care and support when they need it through customizable programs tailored to their specific situation. They also provide companionship and emotional support to lonely or grieving seniors through reliable visits with providers.

Having expertly served the Halifax and Dartmouth areas, Parkwood Home Care is rapidly growing. Their programs will now be available in the Bridgewater area and throughout Lunenburg County. This is an expansion that they are particularly proud of, as owner Lorna MacMillan states, "Parkwood Home Care is very excited to be extending our services to beautiful Bridgewater, and surrounding Lunenburg County because everyone needs a little help sometimes."

Whether seniors need hourly care available to assist them when their loved ones are busy or are looking for more dedicated, around-the-clock live-in care, Parkwood is ready to provide Bridgewater's residents with the expert care they are known for. Their primary focus is delivering their clients with tailored solutions that cater to each individual's needs, meaning that seniors and loved ones alike can rest easy knowing that Parkwood is there to ease their stress. To learn more about their home care services for your loved one, contact Parkwood Home Care today.

About Parkwood Home Care

Parkwood Home Care is a family-run, Canadian home care company. They offer their services in Halifax, Dartmouth, Bridgewater, and surrounding areas. Their company is guided by the desire to offer the highest quality care to their clients possible by treating them as they would treat their own loved ones. Parkwood Home Care has a number of CARE programs, each designed to address specific needs that seniors may face.

