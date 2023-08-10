Prismatic Launches Embedded Integration Designer, Takes SaaS Integration Self-Service to the Next Level

SAN FRANCISCO (PRWEB) August 10, 2023 -- Prismatic, a leading embedded integration platform, today announced the launch of its embedded integration designer. This launch advances Prismatic's goal of empowering B2B SaaS companies to provide the ultimate user experience for their integrations.

Prismatic's embedded integration platform (embedded iPaaS) allows SaaS teams to easily build integrations, manage them at scale, and enable customers to self-service those integrations. The platform has been eagerly adopted by SaaS product and engineering teams from startups to Fortune 100 companies across many software verticals.

The embedded designer is the latest result of Prismatic's singular focus on making it easier for B2B SaaS teams to provide integrations that connect their products to the other apps their customers use.

Together, Prismatic's embedded marketplace and embedded designer create a true integration hub for B2B SaaS products that takes integration self-service to the next level.

SaaS teams use Prismatic's embedded marketplace to provide a listing of out-of-the-box integrations that customers can browse, configure, and self-activate. Now, SaaS teams can also enable customers to build their own integrations using Prismatic's embedded designer.

The embedded integration designer brings multiple benefits to B2B SaaS teams:



Attract and retain enterprise customers that have highly-specific integration needs

Focus engineering time on integrations that benefit the broader customer base while still enabling bespoke integrations

Add value and stickiness by turning their product into the integration engine of their customers' tech ecosystems

"Embedded designer is a major advancement for Prismatic and for the embedded iPaaS market as a whole," said Marcus Edgington, Prismatic's Director of Product. "Everything we hear from our customers and see in the SaaS industry makes it clear that embedded designer is an essential piece of today's embedded iPaaS. Between the embedded marketplace and embedded designer, Prismatic is truly an end-to-end solution for every integration scenario – from productized integrations deployed to hundreds of customers to one-of-a-kind integrations needed by a single customer."

The embedded designer is immediately available as part of the Prismatic platform to SaaS teams seeking an easier way to provide integrations to their customers. To learn more, register for our upcoming webinar or request a demo today.

About Prismatic

Prismatic is the integration platform for B2B software companies. It's the quickest way to build integrations to the other apps your customers use and to add a native integration marketplace to your product. A complete embedded iPaaS solution that empowers your whole organization, Prismatic encompasses an intuitive integration designer, embedded integration marketplace, integration deployment and support, and a purpose-built cloud infrastructure. Prismatic was built in a way developers love and provides the tools to make it perfectly fit the way you build software.

Beth Harwood, Prismatic, https://prismatic.io/, 1 888-305-5453, [email protected]

SOURCE Prismatic